Aurion Biotech CEO Greg Kunst Named Ernst & Young 2024 Entrepreneur of the Year Mountain West Region

SEATTLE & CAMBRIDGE, Mass. & TOKYO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aurion Biotech, whose mission is to restore vision to millions of patients with life-changing regenerative therapies, today announced that CEO Greg Kunst has been named winner of the Ernst & Young 2024 Entrepreneur of the Year award for the Mountain West Region.

The Mountain West program celebrates entrepreneurs from Alaska, Colorado, Idaho, Montana, Oregon, Utah, Washington and Wyoming. Now in its 38th year, Entrepreneur Of The Year is the pre-eminent competitive business award for audacious leaders who disrupt markets, revolutionize industries and have a transformational impact on lives. Over the past four decades, the program has recognized daring entrepreneurs with big ideas and bold actions that reshape our world.

“On behalf of our patients, our physicians and our employees, I’m delighted to accept this award,” said Greg Kunst, CEO of Aurion Biotech. “Aurion Biotech is on a mission to bring our transformational cell therapy to millions of patients who are at risk of blindness resulting from corneal endothelial dystrophies. Gaining this recognition from Ernst & Young is another important step for us in our journey. I thank the panelists and Ernst & Young staff who sponsor this award.”

Greg Kunst was part of a group of 39 entrepreneurs selected as finalists by an independent panel of judges. The finalist candidates were evaluated based on their demonstration of building long-term value through entrepreneurial spirit, purpose, growth and impact, among other core contributions and attributes.

“The 2024 Entrepreneur Of The Year Mountain West Award winners are exceptional business leaders fueling innovation within their industries and growth within their companies,” said Shawn Goff, Partner and Entrepreneur Of The Year Mountain West Program Co-Director. "These entrepreneurs are shining examples of how to lead a scaling business and also care for their employees, customers and communities.”

Entrepreneur Of The Year honors many different types of business leaders for their ingenuity, courage and entrepreneurial spirit. The program celebrates original founders who bootstrapped their business from inception or who raised outside capital to grow their company; transformational CEOs who infused innovation into an existing organization to catapult its trajectory; and multigenerational family business leaders who reimagined a legacy business model to fortify it for the future.

About Aurion Biotech

Aurion Biotech is a clinical-stage biotech company, whose mission is to restore vision to millions of patients with life-changing regenerative therapies. It received the prestigious Prix Galien award for best start-up in biotech. Its first candidate is for the treatment of corneal edema secondary to corneal endothelial disease, and the first clinically validated cell therapy for corneal care, having received regulatory approval in Japan. The Company has initiated clinical trials in the U.S. and Canada. Privately held, Aurion Biotech is backed by Deerfield, Alcon, Petrichor, Flying L Partners, Falcon Vision / KKR, and Visionary Ventures. To learn more, visit www.aurionbiotech.com