Digitale Schiene Deutschland Selects Aeva to Supply LiDAR for the AutomatedTrain Project

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aeva® (NYSE: AEVA), a leader in next-generation sensing and perception systems, today announced that the sector initiative Digitale Schiene Deutschland has selected Aeva’s 4D LiDAR technology to support state-of-the-art perception and localization in the AutomatedTrain project. The Digitale Schiene Deutschland initiative is managed by DB InfraGO AG, part of Germany's national railway operator Deutsche Bahn.

The AutomatedTrain project, funded by the German Federal Ministry of Economic Affairs and Climate Action with collaboration from ten partners, including Siemens Mobility and Bosch Engineering, aims to create and trial driverless, fully automated passenger train dispatch and parking functionality by 2026. To achieve this goal, two regional trains will be equipped with smart sensor technologies, including LiDAR, to enable the detection of their surroundings for full automation and reaction to obstacles, similar to how self-driving cars operate.

“ Aeva’s high resolution LiDAR sensor combined with a compact form factor and advanced technology readiness level were in combination the reason for us to decide using Aeva for the AutomatedTrain project,” said Dr. Christian Hauswald, Technical Project Lead of AutomatedTrain at Digitale Schiene Deutschland. “ We are using the best available technologies and are excited to have Aeva as a supplier in this project because they share our vision for fully automated trains.”

Aeva’s Frequency Modulated Continuous Wave (FMCW) 4D LiDAR sensors provide long-range performance combined with high resolution, plus the ability to instantly detect velocity. Velocity detection allows trains to instantly see what’s moving and what isn’t around the tracks, providing faster and more reliable detection of potential obstacles and hazards. In addition, Aeva’s unique localization capabilities allow for the real-time estimation of a train’s motion with six degrees of freedom, providing accurate positioning in areas where GPS signals may be unreliable, including tunnels and urban canyons created by tall buildings.

“ Digitale Schiene Deutschland and its partners are undertaking massive transformation to modernize the rail industry and will be setting the standard for automated train operations across Europe,” said Jakub Zimny, Senior Manager of Business Development at Aeva. “ We are excited to collaborate with them and provide next-generation sensing and perception technologies to create a safe and reliable platform that can scale to meet the needs of the entire industry.”

About Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: AEVA)

Aeva’s mission is to bring the next wave of perception to a broad range of applications from automated driving to industrial robotics, consumer electronics, consumer health, security and beyond. Aeva is transforming autonomy with its groundbreaking sensing and perception technology that integrates all key LiDAR components onto a silicon photonics chip in a compact module. Aeva 4D LiDAR sensors uniquely detect instant velocity in addition to 3D position, allowing autonomous devices like vehicles and robots to make more intelligent and safe decisions. For more information, visit www.aeva.com, or connect with us on X or LinkedIn.

Aeva, the Aeva logo, Aeva 4D LiDAR, Aeva Atlas, Aeries, Aeva Ultra Resolution, Aeva CoreVision, and Aeva X1 are trademarks/registered trademarks of Aeva, Inc. All rights reserved. Third-party trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

Forward looking statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. These forward-looking statements generally are identified by the words “believe,” “project,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “intend,” “strategy,” “future,” “opportunity,” “plan,” “may,” “should,” “will,” “would,” “will be,” “will continue,” “will likely result,” and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements in this press release include our beliefs regarding our product features, performance and our relationship with Digitale Schiene Deutschland. Many factors could cause actual future events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this press release, including, but not limited to: (i) the fact that Aeva is an early stage company with a history of operating losses and may never achieve profitability, (ii) Aeva’s limited operating history, (iii) the ability to implement business plans, forecasts, and other expectations and to identify and realize additional opportunities, (iv) the ability for Aeva to have its products selected for inclusion in OEM products, (v) the ability to manufacture at volumes and costs needed for commercial programs, (vi) no assurance or guarantee that any of our customers, including any programs which we included in our order book estimates will ever complete such testing and validation with us or that we will receive any billings or revenues forecasted in connection with such program, and (vii) other material risks and other important factors that could affect our financial results. Please refer to our filings with the SEC, including our most recent Form 10-Q and Form 10-K. These filings identify and address other important risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events and results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and Aeva assumes no obligation and does not intend to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. Aeva does not give any assurance that it will achieve its expectations.