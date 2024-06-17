Get Covered Partners with LeaseLock Zero Deposit™ to Mitigate Risk for Rental Housing

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--LeaseLock, an insurtech leader providing the only lease insurance for rental housing, has partnered with Get Covered to expand its services. LeaseLock will leverage Get Covered’s risk mitigation and compliance technology to deliver a best-in-class, all-in-one experience for properties and renters.

Get Covered offers a broad range of services, including renters insurance, pet insurance, and proprietary technology to ensure 100% compliance throughout a portfolio. Gap coverage automatically enrolls renters, removing administrative headache for onsite teams and protecting properties from notable risk.

Get Covered powers insurance compliance for over 4 million rental units and has onboarded 600,000 units this year alone. “Offering LeaseLock’s Zero Deposit helps properties stay compliant while protecting them from avoidable losses,” said Brandon Tobman, CEO of Get Covered. “Deposits are a leasing deterrent, and most go unrefunded or unclaimed. With Zero Deposit™, renters forgo costly move-in expenses and lease faster, and properties avoid deposit hassles and write off risk.”

“The integrated experience of Zero Deposit and Get Covered enables renters to lease the way they want, with the protection they need and deserve, while giving property owners and managers relief from burden and the risk of income loss,” said Janine Jovanovic, CEO of LeaseLock. “We’re excited to give the industry a unified platform that delivers equal benefit to renters, operators and investors of rental housing.”

About LeaseLock

LeaseLock is the leading insurance technology provider for rental housing. Our AI powered underwriting, LeaseLock Shield™, predicts risk and optimizes coverage for each property and portfolio. Owners and operators gain smarter loss protection while accelerating leasing and minimizing regulatory and legal risk. With over $10 billion in leases insured, LeaseLock is reshaping the way properties manage financial risk while delivering significant benefits to renters. As an accredited GRESB partner, LeaseLock is dedicated to improving housing accessibility by removing financial barriers for renters while protecting against the risk of bad debt. Learn more at www.leaselock.com.

About Get Covered

Get Covered is an innovative resident insurance provider that offers customized solutions to meet lease requirements. Get Covered utilizes advanced technology to track and manage insurance compliance, freeing property teams from administrative tasks. Get Covered offers a range of insurance products, including renter’s insurance, master policies, and more. We provide white-labeled sites, integrate with property management systems, and offer captive insurance options. By partnering with Get Covered, property owners can streamline insurance processes, increase revenue, and enhance resident satisfaction. For more information, please visit getcovered.io.