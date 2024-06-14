AM Best Revises Issuer Credit Rating Outlook to Negative; Affirms Credit Ratings of Investors Heritage Life Insurance Company

OLDWICK, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AM Best has revised the outlook to negative from stable for the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating (Long-Term ICR) and affirmed the Financial Strength Rating (FSR) of B++ (Good) and the Long-Term ICR of “bbb+” (Good) of Investors Heritage Life Insurance Company (IHLIC) (Frankfort, KY). The outlook of the FSR is stable.

The Credit Ratings (ratings) reflect IHLIC’s balance sheet strength, which AM Best assesses as adequate, as well as its adequate operating performance, neutral business profile and appropriate enterprise risk management.

The negative outlook for the Long-Term ICR reflects a decline in IHLIC’s risk-adjusted capitalization, as measured by Best’s Capital Adequacy Ratio (BCAR), to weak from adequate as of year-end 2023. Surplus declined throughout the year driven by operating losses, changes in asset valuation reserve, and changes in non-admitted assets. These factors were offset partially by realized gains in the investment portfolio. Risk-adjusted capital continued to decline into the first quarter of 2024 and operating losses accelerated due to new business strain from the sale of its fixed-indexed annuity products. The company is considering reinsurance arrangements currently to reduce surplus strain, and AM Best expects the company to contribute capital to support its annuity product sales growth in the near term. The balance sheet assessment has been revised to reflect these factors.

IHLIC’s business profile was revised to neutral from limited, which is supported by its product and geographic diversification. The company’s improvements in market position, product concentration, and geographic concentration combined with the company’s innovation initiatives should make the company more resilient to shocks in the market.

