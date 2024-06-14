BARK and Military Makeover with Montel® Join Forces to Spoil Rescue Dog of Military Veteran

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--BARK (NYSE: BARK), a leading global omnichannel dog brand with a mission to make all dogs happy, proudly announces its partnership and featured role in the latest episode of Military Makeover with Montel®. In this heartwarming collaboration, BARK transformed the home of military veteran Matthew Kruspe and his family, creating a specially designed area for their cherished rescue pit bull, Ava. BARK designed Ava’s space from a dog’s-eye-view, complete with toys, delicious treats and toppers, an outdoor dog bed, and a year subscription to BarkBox, BARK’s monthly themed box of toys and treats.

Kruspe, a medically retired USMC disabled veteran and Purple Heart recipient, resides in Florida with his wife, Letoria, a breast cancer survivor, along with their 15-year-old teenage twins and their beloved dog, Ava.

BARK’s CEO and Co-Founder Matt Meeker was on-site to meet the Kruspe family and ensure Ava’s space passed the sniff test.

" We were excited to work with Military Makeover to pull out all the stops for Ava and the Kruspe family,” said Meeker. “ As a Navy veteran myself, I understand how deep a bond is between a vet and his dog and this meant a lot to me. At BARK, we celebrate the unique personalities and quirks of each and every dog, and we’re honored to be able to spoil Ava and make a much deserving dog happy."

The Kruspe family’s story is featured in the 38th season of Military Makeover with Montel®, which premiered on Lifetime Television® on May 24. Stay tuned to Lifetime for the first peek at BARK’s contribution, which airs on June 14 at 7:30 AM ET/PT and June 20 at 7:30 AM ET/PT on Lifetime® Television. After airing, watch anytime at militarymakeover.tv

About BARK

BARK is the world’s most dog-centric company, devoted to making dogs happy with the best products, services and content. BARK’s dog-obsessed team applies its unique, data-driven understanding of what makes each dog special to design playstyle-specific toys, wildly satisfying treats, great food for your dog, effective and easy to use dental care, and dog-first experiences that foster the health and happiness of dogs everywhere. Founded in 2011, BARK loyally serves dogs nationwide with themed toys and treats subscriptions, BarkBox and BARK Super Chewer; custom product collections through its retail partner network, including Target and Amazon; its high-quality, nutritious meals made for your breed with BARK Food; and products that meet dogs’ dental needs with BARK Bright®. At BARK, we want to make dogs as happy as they make us because dogs and humans are better together. Sniff around at BARK.co for more information.

Military Makeover with Montel®

A BrandStar Original, is America’s leading branded reality TV show that offers hope and a helping hand here on the home front to members of our military and their loved ones. A veteran of both the Marine Corps and the Navy, talk show legend and military advocate Montel Williams, who creatively co-produces the show along with a colorful cast that seeks to transform the homes and lives of military families across the country. The cast includes co-hosts Art Edmonds and designer Jennifer Bertrand. This special series enlists caring companies of all sizes as well as non-profits and the local community. Military Makeover airs on Lifetime® and on the American Forces Network which serves American servicemen and women, Department of Defense and other U.S. government civilians and their families stationed at bases overseas, as well as U.S. Navy ships at sea. Help starts at home for veterans on Military Makeover. Join us as our makeover team engages to change the living situation – and the lives – of these deserving families.

About BrandStar

We’re matchmakers; connecting People to Brands to Do Life Better. BrandStar has unparalleled experience in creating customized educational content for brands with laser targeted extensive distribution through their multi-channel network ecosystem and methodology. From Original television programming on Lifetime, BrandStar.tv, social media, digital marketing, to media management and PR; BrandStar helps brands connect with the right consumer, at the right time, with the right message, through all the right channels.