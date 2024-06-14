Connection and Microsoft Partner with Aviation Museum of NH to Inspire Tomorrow’s Aerospace Professionals

MERRIMACK, N.H. & LONDONDERRY, N.H.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Can an aviation-minded teenager collaborate with peers in real time to design and build an airport of the future? Yes, as part of Flights of Discovery, an innovative aviation-themed summer camp program at the non-profit Aviation Museum of NH in Londonderry, NH.

Connection, in partnership with Microsoft, donated 20 Microsoft Surface Laptop 5 devices and accessories to the non-profit as part of the technology solution provider’s Connection Cares initiative. Flights of Discovery participants will use the Surface devices and Minecraft virtual construction platform to work together to design and build the airport of tomorrow. This summer, the exercise will enable students to use knowledge gained from field trips behind the scenes at Manchester-Boston Regional Airport, a busy commercial airfield adjacent to the museum.

“Our Surface devices will empower the young people in our camp program to collaborate in real time and put their newfound expertise to work,” said Debbora Losch, the Aviation Museum’s Education Director.

Enabling students to design future airports is just one way the Aviation Museum is able to use technology to help today's young people prepare to be tomorrow’s aerospace professionals. The museum’s fleet of Surface Laptop 5 devices will be used for a wide variety of activities, including designing airfoils that can be 3D printed and tested in the museum's wind tunnel. Members of the Aviation Museum's Yellowbird Society of young people pursuing aviation careers will use the devices to build their resumes, practice networking, and design business cards.

Brian Hicks, Sr. VP of Product Management and Operations at Connection said, “We are thrilled to support the Aviation Museum of NH and their mission. As a Microsoft Solutions Partner, Connection is committed to helping organizations of every size and industry—from education and non-profit to government, healthcare, and business—connect with the right technology. Thank you to our partners at Microsoft and to everyone involved in the Flights of Discovery program for helping empower tomorrow’s visionaries and leaders with the tools to collaborate, explore new ideas, and bring their creations to life.”

“With aviation and aerospace a significant player in our region’s economy, we’re delighted to partner with Connection to use technology to create programs that will help create tomorrow’s workforce,” said Jeff Rapsis, Executive Director of the Aviation Museum of NH. “Collaborating with Connection has made it possible for our non-profit to use technology to develop creative programming that can transform the lives of young people,” Rapsis added.

About the Aviation Museum of NH

The Aviation Museum of NH, based in the 1937 art deco passenger terminal at Manchester-Boston Regional Airport, is a non-profit 501(c)3 tax-exempt organization dedicated to preserving the Granite State's rich aviation past, and also inspiring students today to become the aerospace pioneers of tomorrow.

Named "Best Place to Take Kids" in southern New Hampshire in the 2024 HippoPress Readers Poll, the Aviation Museum of NH was recently awarded the prestigious 'Non-Profit Impact Award' by the Center for NH Non-Profits.

For more information about the Aviation Museum, visit www.aviationmuseumofnh.org or call 603.669.4820. Follow the Aviation Museum on social media at https://www.facebook.com/nhahs. The Aviation Museum of NH is located at 27 Navigator Road, Londonderry, NH.

About Connection

PC Connection, Inc. and its subsidiaries, dba Connection, (www.connection.com; NASDAQ: CNXN) is a Fortune 1000 company headquartered in Merrimack, NH. With offices throughout the United States, Connection delivers custom-configured computer systems overnight from its ISO 9001:2015 certified technical configuration lab at its distribution center in Wilmington, OH. In addition, the Company has over 2,500 technical certifications to ensure that it can solve the most complex issues of its customers. Connection also services international customers through its GlobalServe subsidiary, a global IT procurement and service management company. Investors and media can find more information about Connection at http://ir.connection.com.

Connection Business Solutions (800.800.5555) is a rapid-response provider of IT products and services serving primarily the small-and medium-sized business sector. It offers more than 460,000 brand-name products through its staff of technically trained sales account managers, publications, and its website at www.connection.com.

Connection Enterprise Solutions (561.237.3300), www.connection.com/enterprise, provides corporate technology buyers with best-in-class IT solutions, in-depth IT supply-chain expertise, and real-time access to over 460,000 products and 1,600 vendors through MarkITplace®, a proprietary next-generation, cloud-based supply chain solution. The team’s engineers, software licensing specialists, and subject matter experts help reduce the cost and complexity of buying hardware, software, and services throughout the entire IT lifecycle.

Connection Public Sector Solutions (800.800.0019), is a rapid-response provider of IT products and services to federal, state, and local government agencies and educational institutions through specialized account managers, publications, and online at www.connection.com/publicsector.

