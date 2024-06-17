Sevco Security Now Offered Through GuidePoint Security

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sevco Security, provider of the industry’s first asset intelligence platform, today announced a strategic reseller partnership with GuidePoint Security, the leading cybersecurity solution provider that helps organizations make better decisions that minimize risk. Through this reseller partnership, GuidePoint’s customers can leverage the Sevco platform and its asset intelligence, attack surface visibility, and exposure management capabilities to help surface previously unknown vulnerabilities and better understand the cyber risks typically hidden within an enterprise IT network. Increased visibility can help drive stakeholder accountability and enable CISOs and security teams to make more informed business decisions around risk prioritization and mitigation.

“For years cybersecurity teams have struggled to obtain an accurate inventory of the assets within their environments, especially when siloed teams work with siloed tools,” said J.J. Guy, CEO and co-founder of Sevco Security. “That is why we created Sevco, to provide organizations with a comprehensive view into the state of their assets and controls. As the platform has grown, we’ve developed additional capabilities to help organizations drive more deliberate and proactive cybersecurity practices. We’re excited to have the opportunity to bring our platform and intelligence to GuidePoint’s customers.”

As enterprise IT environments grow more complex, CISOs and security teams often don’t have comprehensive visibility into the assets and tools connected to their networks. Sevco’s asset intelligence platform provides CISOs and security teams with greater visibility into the devices, users, software, and controls running in an organization's IT environment. By leveraging this insight, Sevco helps enterprises identify all the exposures in their environment -- from software vulnerabilities, like CVEs, to environmental vulnerabilities, like under-deployed security tools that undermine security frameworks and hamper the ability to remediate known risks.

This comprehensive visibility, paired with Sevco’s exposure management capabilities enables the platform to automate and report on vulnerability remediation validation. The platform highlights unique metrics, such as mean time to remediation, breaches of remediation SLAs, and patch efficacy to clearly show CISOs, security, and IT teams what is and isn’t working in their remediation programs -- breaking down departmental silos and promoting cross-team accountability.

“Amid today’s increasingly complex digital landscape, evolving attack surfaces, and growing cyber threats, comprehensive asset intelligence is a necessity to mitigate risk,” said Justin Iwaniszyn, director of new and emerging alliances at GuidePoint Security. “Our partnership with Sevco can help joint customers achieve enhanced visibility into their security environments to optimize security operations and improve their overall security posture.”

For more information about Sevco Security, please visit: https://www.sevcosecurity.com/

About Sevco Security

Sevco is the asset intelligence company that delivers enterprise-wide visibility and prioritization across all classes of vulnerabilities. Built upon the industry’s most accurate, real-time inventory of an organization’s devices, users, software, and controls, Sevco enables CISOs and security teams to fully understand the risk and business impact of unaddressed vulnerabilities for more informed prioritization. Sevco automates and validates remediation, tracking metrics to close the loop between issue identification and remediation to drive more proactive security. Founded in 2020 and based in Austin, Texas, Sevco is backed by SYN Ventures, .406 Ventures, Accomplice, and Bill Wood Ventures. For more information, visit https://sevcosecurity.com or follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter @SevcoSec.