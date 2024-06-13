Wipro Launches On-Premise GenAI Solution with Hewlett Packard Enterprise.

EAST BRUNSWICK, N.J. & BENGALURU, India--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Wipro (NYSE: WIT, BSE: 507685, NSE: WIPRO), a leading technology services and consulting company, announced a strategic collaboration with Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) to launch a GenAI solution within the new Customer Experience Center (CEC) at the Wipro Cloud Studio’s Kodathi office to serve customers globally. The solution will leverage Wipro's Smart Operations platform and HPE Machine Learning Development Environment to enhance operational efficiency and customer experience.

The solution will be designed to reduce Mean Time to Resolution (MTTR) duration for GenAI applications by about 50% based on field testing results, decrease the inflow of incidents by 30%, increase Overall Equipment Effectiveness (OEE), and reduce process cycle time to drive ongoing operational excellence. It will benefit industries heavily reliant on customer service, IT support, and operations such as financial services, healthcare, and manufacturing sectors.

Further, the solution will provide clients with the flexibility to select from a diverse range of Large Language Models (LLMs), depending on their unique business needs.

Jo Debecker, Managing Partner and Global Head, Wipro FullStride Cloud, said, “The co-creation of this GenAI platform is a testament to our longstanding strategic partnership with HPE and to our unwavering commitment to delivering advanced AI solutions within our new Customer Experience Center. This practice-specific center will showcase the potential of HPE Machine Learning Development Environment along with Wipro’s cutting-edge solutions. Together we will continue to push the boundaries of innovation to ensure our clients realize their business ambitions.”

Marc Waters, Senior Vice President, Global Sales, HPE, said, “Our collaboration with Wipro is well proven over many years and this expansion to include AI solutions is an exciting progression. Wipro’s deep technical expertise and HPE’s AI technology are a powerful combination that will accelerate time to value for our customers. By including HPE Machine Learning Development Environment as part of Wipro’s GenAI customer experience, we will enable customers to develop and deploy AI models faster by integrating with popular machine learning frameworks and simplifying data preparation.”

