Sevana Bioenergy Acquires Rialto Bioenergy Facility, Bolstering West Coast RNG Production

BOISE, Idaho--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sevana Bioenergy, a leading developer and operator of large-scale renewable natural gas (RNG) facilities, announced today the successful acquisition of the Rialto Bioenergy Facility located in Rialto, California.

“The Rialto Bioenergy Facility is a strategic asset that aligns perfectly with Sevana Bioenergy’s mission to accelerate the production of RNG,” said John McKinney, CEO of Sevana Bioenergy. “This acquisition strengthens our presence on the West Coast and allows us to continue playing a vital role in helping California achieve its ambitious renewable energy and waste diversion goals.”

About Sevana Bioenergy

Founded in 2017, Sevana Bioenergy is a Boise, Idaho-based company with a proven track record of developing and upgrading large-scale biogas projects. The company utilizes state-of-the-art technology and engineering practices to transform organic waste into clean Renewable Natural Gas (RNG). Sevana has assembled a senior management team with a great depth of experience in the development and management of organic waste bioenergy facilities, both in Europe and the U.S. Sevana Bioenergy is committed to reducing greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions and fostering a sustainable future through the production of RNG for transportation fuel, electricity generation, and other clean energy applications.

About the Rialto Bioenergy Facility

The Rialto Bioenergy Facility is the largest organic waste to energy facility in North America. The plant has a permitted capacity of 1,000 tons per day of a combination of food waste separated from municipal solid wastes, and municipal biosolids. The facility has a designed capacity to convert these organic waste streams into 1 million MMBtu per year of carbon negative RNG and valuable soil products. This amount of RNG displaces an equal amount of fossil based natural gas, which is the equivalent of the CO2 emissions from over 5.2 million gallons of diesel fuel consumed. Further GHG reduction is achieved because the facility recycles food waste that is otherwise sent to landfills where it generates methane and other greenhouse gases.

State of California Organic Waste Recycling Goals

The State of California leads the nation in its goals to divert food and other organic wastes from landfills. One of the key regulatory drivers of organic waste diversion in the state has been SB1383 that requires a 75% reduction in organic waste disposal compared to 2014 levels. About 86% of California’s methane emissions come from organic waste. Large scale projects like the Rialto Bioenergy Facility are critical to the state to efficiently recycle organic wastes and transform them into renewable energy and valuable soil products.

Sevana Bioenergy’s Path Forward

Sevana Bioenergy plans to integrate the Rialto Bioenergy Facility into its existing portfolio of anaerobic digestion facilities. The company will leverage its operational expertise to gradually ramp up throughput and RNG production at the facility. Sevana Bioenergy is committed to working with local stakeholders and community members in Rialto and Southern California to ensure the safe and efficient operation of the facility.

