InvoiceCloud’s Cloud Native Accelerators are Now Available on the Guidewire Marketplace

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--InvoiceCloud, a leading solution for digital bill payment services and Guidewire PartnerConnect Solution partner at the Select level, has collaborated with Guidewire to release new cloud native accelerators to the Guidewire Marketplace. This collaboration enables mutual customers to fully leverage the benefits of the cloud, from faster time to market to simplicity of maintenance. Through the integration, insurers can offer a streamlined, modern payment experience to policyholders to help drive customer convenience, loyalty, and retention.

“As we continue to rapidly grow our market share, we’re excited to level-up our collaboration with Guidewire,” said Julie Schieni, VP, Financial Services at InvoiceCloud. "With the recent addition of six new Guidewire customers and the industry's shift towards cloud native solutions, InvoiceCloud is well positioned to continue to deliver a product that meets market demand.”

As a true SaaS solution, InvoiceCloud ensures that all customers automatically receive updates, providing policyholders, agents, and carriers with continuous access to the latest digital payment technologies. InvoiceCloud's solution provides policyholders with modern integrated payment options, such as pay-by-text, mobile wallets, and an enhanced IVR experience, allowing policyholders to pay how they prefer. Its intuitive design promotes policyholder self-service and digital adoption through features like one-click pay, AutoPay, and paperless billing.

“We congratulate InvoiceCloud on the release of its new cloud native accelerators for PolicyCenter and BillingCenter,” said Will Murphy, Vice President, Global Technology Alliances, Guidewire. “Leveraging the power of the cloud, the new accelerators will help our mutual customers streamline the payment process and maximize operational efficiencies.”

InvoiceCloud's cloud native accelerators are readily available for direct implementation via the Guidewire Marketplace, streamlining the implementation process and easing the burden on IT teams. To learn more about the benefits of InvoiceCloud and Guidewire’s powerful native cloud solutions, click here.

About InvoiceCloud

InvoiceCloud provides modern digital payment, customer engagement, and outbound disbursement solutions. The company services more than 3,200 customers across the utility, government and insurance industries and is a leader in the electronic bill presentment and payment (EBPP) space. InvoiceCloud's SaaS platform enables continuous enhancements to the customer experience resulting in higher digital payment, autopay, and paperless adoption rates. By switching to InvoiceCloud, clients can improve customer engagement and satisfaction while lowering costs, accelerating payments, and reducing staff workloads. To learn more, visit www.InvoiceCloud.com.