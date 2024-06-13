Roku and Fandango’s New Theatrical Advertising Relationship Helps Studios Maximize Marketing Spend and Increase Box Office Revenue

SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, Roku (Nasdaq: ROKU), the #1 TV streaming platform in the U.S.*, and Fandango, the nation’s leading online movie ticketing service, announced plans for a new CTV relationship enabling theatrical advertisers to measure the impact of their Roku ad campaign through Fandango ticket sales attribution. Roku will become the latest major platform to be added to Fandango360, Fandango’s proprietary marketing insights technology that helps advertisers strategically connect with millions of moviegoers with the right message, at the right time, maximizing their marketing dollars to drive more movie ticket sales.

According to internal Roku data**, nearly nine in 10 Roku users have gone to the movies in the last 12 months. Through this expanded advertising relationship, Roku may provide theatrical advertisers with a full-funnel view of their media buys, giving them insight into how Roku campaigns impact consumer behavior at theaters and at home. Advertisers would then be able to further leverage their beautiful, impactful big screen trailers across the Roku platform, while driving and improving their ticket sales performance.

“As the leader in movie ticket sales, serving millions of fans with their moviegoing needs for more than 20 years, Fandango is excited to team up with Roku to connect streaming audiences with the most relevant movie ads to make a meaningful impact for studios at the box office,” said Mike Hood, SVP Advertising and Partnerships at Fandango.

“Studios must find the consistent reach and mass viewership needed to break through to moviegoers,” said Kristina Shepard, Vice President of Global Advertising Sales, Roku. “As the daily lead-in to television for U.S. households with nearly 120 million people, Roku has the scale and creative canvas to find entertainment enthusiasts and bring studios front and center throughout the Roku moviegoer’s journey. Our exciting collaboration with Fandango will give studios valuable insights into their campaigns.”

To learn more, please visit our website.

*By hours streamed (Hypothesis Group: Q4 2023)

**NRG+Roku Theatrical Survey, 2024

About Roku, Inc.

Roku pioneered streaming on TV. We connect users to the content they love, enable content publishers to build and monetize large audiences, and provide advertisers with unique capabilities to engage consumers. Roku TV™ models, Roku streaming players, and TV-related audio devices are available in various countries around the world through direct retail sales and/or licensing arrangements with TV OEM brands. Roku-branded TVs and Roku Smart Home products are sold exclusively in the United States. Roku also operates The Roku Channel, the home of free and premium entertainment with exclusive access to Roku Originals. The Roku Channel is available in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. Roku is headquartered in San Jose, Calif., U.S.A.

About Fandango

Fandango digital network provides unrivaled, instant access to all things movies and TV, enhancing fan enjoyment across the entire entertainment journey. The portfolio serves more than 50 million unique visitors per month and includes leading online movie ticketer, Fandango, which tickets for 31,000 U.S. movie screens; world-renowned entertainment review site, Rotten Tomatoes; and Fandango at Home, the on-demand streaming service offering the industry’s best selection of 4K UHD titles and more than 250,000 new release and catalogue movies and next day TV shows.

This press release contains “forward-looking” statements that are based on our beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available to us on the date of this press release. Forward-looking statements may involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. These statements include but are not limited to trends related to TV streaming; Roku’s planned relationship with Fandango and the related benefits and opportunities; and the features, capabilities, benefits, growth and reach of the Roku platform. Except as required by law, we assume no obligation to update these forward-looking statements publicly, or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future. Important factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially are detailed from time to time in the reports Roku, Inc. files with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023, and our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2024. Copies of reports filed with the SEC are posted on Roku’s website and are available from Roku without charge.