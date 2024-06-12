Resonant Technology Group, LLC (“Resonant”) Partners with Ag Methane Advisors to Explore Carbon Credit Opportunities for Farmers

PARK CITY, Utah--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Resonant Technology Group (“Resonant”), a leader in sustainable agriculture solutions, has announced a new strategic partnership with Ag Methane Advisors, specialists in agricultural greenhouse gas (GHG) accounting and carbon markets, to initiate a program that will enhance the economic and environmental sustainability of farming through carbon finance.

This collaboration aims to advise Resonant Technology Group on the potential for carbon credit generation, leveraging Ag Methane Advisors' expertise in methane reduction markets and methodologies. The focus will be on harnessing the significant GHG reduction capabilities of Resonant's products, such as SOP® Lagoon, which recent studies by the University of Milan and University of California – Davis have shown can reduce methane emissions from dairy lagoons by up to 80%.

A key aspect of this partnership is the creation of a large-scale portfolio of carbon credits. This initiative will not only provide new opportunities for farms to benefit from carbon markets, but while doing so will aim to maximize the economic returns for farmers, ensuring that they receive the majority of the financial benefits from their sustainability efforts.

Key Points from the Partnership:

Expertise in Methane Reduction: Ag Methane Advisors will provide specialized knowledge and experience to help maximize the carbon monetization potential of Resonant Technology Group's existing products.

Economic Benefits for Farmers: The initiative focuses on enhancing the value of carbon credits generated with the majority of economic benefits directed towards farms. This approach supports Resonant's commitment to making sustainability economically feasible for agricultural producers.

Future Opportunities: Both companies acknowledge the evolving nature of the carbon marketplace and are committed to exploring future opportunities that could further benefit farmers and the environment.

About Resonant Technology Group

Resonant Technology Group, based in Park City, Utah, leads in the development of advanced natural technology solutions for the agriculture sector. With a focus on increasing efficiency and reducing environmental impact, Resonant’s innovative SOP® Inside products and services streamline farm operations and improve farm profitability, sustainability and animal welfare. Since its inception in 2001, SOP® Inside products have been at the forefront of integrating technology with efficient farming practices.

About Ag Methane Advisors

Ag Methane Advisors, based in Montpelier, Vermont, is a sustainability consulting firm that specializes in methane mitigation and the development of carbon credit strategies. With a deep understanding of environmental policies and sustainable agriculture practices, Ag Methane supports farms, technology and low carbon solutions providers, and affiliated businesses in achieving their sustainability goals.

For additional information on how this partnership aims to transform the landscape of agricultural sustainability and for other inquiries, please contact Resonant or Ag Methane Advisors.