City of Philadelphia Sheriff’s Office Improves Efficiency in Civil Process with Tyler Technologies

PLANO, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: TYL) announced the Philadelphia Sheriff’s Office in Pennsylvania has successfully gone live with Tyler’s Civil Process solution allowing the office to be more efficient in civil process, warrant service, and communication across units and municipal partners. The solution also enables streamlined real estate data and financial capabilities, allowing for easy management within the Sheriff’s Office.

The Sheriff’s Office moved to Tyler’s solution after experiencing limited reporting capabilities and accounting functionality in its old system. Following a nine-month implementation, Tyler provided a single data solution that features a strong mobile product with real-time updates for office personnel, secure multi-factor authentication, and custom reporting with the availability of more than 300 custom reports.

“As the Sheriff of the City and County of Philadelphia, I am proud to announce a groundbreaking partnership with Tyler Technologies. This collaboration represents a vital step toward modernizing our infrastructure and enhancing the quality of life for our citizens. By leveraging cutting-edge technology, we are committed to creating a smarter, more efficient, and more connected community. Together, we will drive innovation, improve public services, and ensure that our region remains at the forefront of technological advancement. I am confident that this partnership will bring lasting benefits and set a new standard for how technology can serve the public good,” said Sheriff Rochelle Bilal.

“This collaboration marks a significant step forward, combining our strengths and shared vision to achieve greater success. I want to thank our hardworking legal and fiscal team for their time and commitment to ensuring our office operates effectively,” said Philadelphia Undersheriff Tariq El-Shabazz.

Specifically, the office will be using several applications within the Civil Process suite, including Civil Serve, Civil Mobile, Civil Query, Sales Web, and GIS Connector. The solution will be hosted in the cloud, powered by Amazon Web Services (AWS), bringing enhanced flexibility and security to the office.

Civil Serve enables Philadelphia’s office-based personnel to track court case papers and data, record service and payment activity, reconcile financial data, and produce detailed reports of those activities. Civil Mobile allows field-based personnel to easily send and receive the latest case information from a mobile device, which enhances officer safety and improves office productivity by updating address information and field notes for all Civil Serve users in real-time.

“We are pleased to support the Philadelphia Sheriff’s Office in executing the civil process more efficiently and more effectively than before,” said Brian McGrath, president of Tyler’s Courts & Justice Division. “Our scalable solution is a market leader in civil process software, managing everything from business processes to important state reporting requirements. We are thankful for the Sheriff’s Office’s strong partnership on a smooth go-live process, and we look forward to continuing to help them realize the benefits of Tyler’s software.”

The city of Philadelphia is the most populous city in Pennsylvania and the nation’s sixth-most populous city. It has a population of approximately 1.5 million residents.

