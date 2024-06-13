Kestra Financial Welcomes $400 Million Lodi Wealth Advisors

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Kestra Financial, an industry-leading wealth management platform, today announced the onboarding of Lodi Wealth Advisors, a wealth management firm committed to personalized, high-touch service.

Since its inception in Westchester County, New York, Lodi Wealth Advisors has prioritized serving clients and helping them achieve their financial, business and life goals. The firm is composed of a dedicated advisor duo that works diligently to provide a white-glove experience for their high-net-worth clientele, including development of bespoke portfolios. The Lodi Wealth Advisors team currently has over $400 million in assets under management.

By joining Kestra Financial, Lodi Wealth Advisors aims to grow its company while continuing to provide quality service to its clients. As the team looks to the future, Kestra Financial will support its vision of becoming a legacy firm.

"Kestra Financials’ robust ecosystem and offerings are exactly what we’re looking for in a partner firm,” said Scott LoPresti, Founder of Lodi Wealth Advisors. “As an organization committed to providing exceptional, tailored service to our clients, we saw in Kestra Financial a firm that has the capabilities to support us in delivering that excellence.”

“It was a natural decision to have Lodi join the Kestra Financial ecosystem,” said Daniel Schwamb, Executive Vice President of Business Development at Kestra Financial. “With a high standard of client service, Lodi’s core values fit seamlessly into Kestra’s community of partners, and we’re excited about the opportunities to follow.”

About Kestra Financial

Kestra Financial is a leading independent wealth management platform headquartered in Austin, Texas. A division of Kestra Holdings and established in 1997, the firm empowers independent financial professionals and wealth management firms – including traditional and hybrid RIAs – by offering personalized support, integrated business management technology, and access to a collaborative community of like-minded financial professionals. With a culture rich in reinvention, Kestra Financial has developed integrated business management technology that, combined with its personalized consulting services, offers exceptional scale and efficiency.

Overseeing $103 billion in assets under advisement (AUA), Kestra Financial supports more than 1,700 independent financial professionals and is committed to delivering superior service that enables their growth, success, and ability to best support their own clients.

The Kestra Financial division includes Kestra Private Wealth Services, LLC (Kestra PWS), Kestra Advisory Services, LLC (Kestra AS) and Kestra Investment Services, LLC (Kestra IS), member FINRA/SIPC. Securities offered through registered representatives of Kestra IS. Investment advisory services offered through appropriately licensed representatives of Kestra AS or Kestra PWS. Except for the referenced Kestra companies, Kestra IS, Kestra AS, or Kestra PWS are not affiliated with other entities referenced in this publication.

For more information about Kestra Financial, please visit www.kestrafinancial.com.