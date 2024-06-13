Silq Technologies Receives Innovative Technology Contract From Vizient for ClearTract® Foley Catheter

SUNNY ISLES BEACH, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Silq Technologies today announced its ClearTract® Foley Catheter has received an Innovative Technology contract from Vizient, Inc., the nation’s largest provider-driven healthcare performance improvement company. The contract was awarded based on the recommendation of ClearTract® by hospital experts who serve on one of Vizient’s customer-led councils, and it signifies to Vizient provider customers unique qualities that potentially bring improvement to the healthcare industry.

Innovative Technology contracts are recommended after review and interaction with products submitted through Vizient’s Innovative Technology Program. Vizient customer-led councils identify technologies that have the potential to enhance clinical care, patient safety, healthcare worker safety or improve business operations of healthcare organizations.

“We are thrilled to have entered into a contract with Vizient for our ClearTract® proprietary technology,” said D. Verne Sharma, President and CEO, Silq Technologies. “Silq is committed to designing and developing novel solutions that elevate the performance of medical devices. We look forward to working closely with Vizient’s customer base to introduce our unique Foley catheter that is intended to improve the management of debilitating catheter-related complications for patients.”

Silq Technologies is the first company in the world to commercialize zwitterion technology in silicone-based implantable medical devices. The ClearTract® Foley catheter, its first product, has been FDA cleared for sale for urethral, suprapubic and nephrostomy applications. The surface treatment is intended to minimize biofilm formation, urinary tract infection, encrustation, and blockage. As such, it holds promise for significant reduction in the additional healthcare costs associated with the treatment of these complications.

Silq’s novel zwitterionic surface treatment can also be applied to other plastic and elastomeric materials that are widely used in implantable medical devices. For the past 20 years, zwitterion chemistry has been recognized as one of the most powerful technologies for resisting deposition of microbes and organic materials on synthetic surfaces, thus minimizing bacterial and fungal growth. The technology mimics human biochemistry and is designed to reduce the occurrence of device-related complications without the use of antibiotics, thereby contributing to global antimicrobial stewardship efforts to contain the proliferation of superbugs.

“A product receives this type of contract when it demonstrates a unique quality that differentiates it from other products on the market,” said Kelly Flaharty, senior director of contract services for Vizient. “Our customer-led council determined that the ClearTract® Foley Catheter met this standard and recognizes its potential to improve quality outcomes.”

About Silq Technologies Corporation

Silq Technologies is a leader in advanced biomaterials. The company’s patented technology and scalable manufacturing platform deliver a unique surface treatment that is designed to resist the adhesion of organic material, thereby improving the effectiveness, efficiency, and safety of a broad range of commercial products. The technology can be used in medical devices, medical implants, microfluidics, lithium-ion batteries, water treatment facilities, and much more. For additional information, visit https://www.silq.tech/.