Knowles and Audiodo Collaborate to Empower Personalized, Immersive Listening with TWS Earbuds

ITASCA, Ill.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Knowles Corporation (NYSE: KN), a market leader and global provider of advanced micro-acoustic microphones and speakers, audio solutions, and high performance capacitors and RF products, today announced a collaboration with Audiodo™, a pioneer in personalized sound optimization technology. Knowles balanced armature (BA) drivers and Audiodo's sound personalization technology integrate seamlessly to enable manufacturers of over-the-counter (OTC) hearing aids and true wireless stereo (TWS) earbuds, like Meizu’s new LIVE AI Noise Cancelling Hi-Fi Earbuds, to achieve customized, high-fidelity listening experiences.

According to a recent audio research study, hearing personalization ranks among the top motivators of TWS purchases, with 60 percent of prospective buyers noting that it impacts their purchasing decisions. Hearing personalization enhances the listening experience by allowing users to tailor their sound output to their individual hearing abilities and preferences, allowing them to hear the full range of sound from their audio devices.

Audiodo's proprietary sound optimization platform leverages advanced signal processing techniques and machine learning algorithms to analyze users' hearing profiles and optimize audio output accordingly. Users can test their hearing in each ear individually in about three minutes with the Audiodo Personal Sound™ app.

Audiodo’s software works well with Knowles BA speakers, which can enhance high-frequency sensitivity to deliver incredibly detailed sound in a compact form factor. BA speakers can produce the full range of sound, including extended treble ranges – a feature preferred by listeners across age groups and hearing abilities according to the Knowles Preferred Listening Response Curve. Knowles BAs and Audiodo Personal Sound complement each other to empower designers to configure their devices for precise hearing personalization across the full frequency range, reproducing every sound with astonishing accuracy and fidelity.

“The collaboration represents a significant milestone in the audio industry, bringing together two leaders renowned for their commitment to delivering unparalleled sound experiences,” said Jon Kiachian, President of MedTech and Specialty Audio at Knowles Corporation. “By combining Knowles' expertise in precision engineering and micro-acoustics with Audiodo's sophisticated Personal Sound algorithms, we empower users to enjoy music, movies and other audio content with unparalleled clarity and precision.”

“Superior music experience is now accessible and possible with the right hardware and software pairings. We are excited to collaborate with Knowles to bring the precision of Personal Sound to consumers,” said Amir Sheikh, CEO at Audiodo. “Together, we are redefining the boundaries of audio excellence and setting a new standard for personalized listening experiences.”

Integrating Knowles BAs with Audiodo Personal Sound technology is expected to revolutionize how consumers interact with audio content across their devices. Knowles and Audiodo are integrated into the new Meizu LIVE AI Noise Cancelling Hi-Fi Earbuds to allow users to choose individualized sound output. The app also includes pre-set equalizer settings, including the Knowles Curve.

To learn more about Knowles premium sound solutions, visit https://www.knowles.com/products/audio/audio-overview.

Learn more about Audiodo by visiting https://www.audiodo.com/.

About Knowles

Knowles is market leader and global provider of high performance capacitors and radio frequency ("RF") filtering products, and advanced micro-acoustic microphones and balanced armature speakers, audio solutions, serving the medtech, defense, consumer electronics, electric vehicle, industrial, and communications markets. Knowles' focus on the customer, combined with unique technology, proprietary manufacturing techniques, and global operational expertise, enables us to deliver innovative solutions across multiple applications. Knowles, founded in 1946 and headquartered in Itasca, Illinois, is a global organization with employees in over a dozen countries. For more information, visit knowles.com.

About Audiodo

Based in Malmö, Sweden, Audiodo™ leverages over three decades of expertise in acoustical algorithms to pioneer cutting-edge audio personalization technologies for consumer electronics. Crafted by passionate music enthusiasts, Audiodo Personal Sound™ harnesses the capabilities of digital signal processing to deliver tailor-made sound quality, ensuring every music lover an unparalleled audio quality that has been perfected for them. For more information about Audiodo™, please visit www.audiodo.com.