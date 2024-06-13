Merlin Signs Agreement for Strategic Acquisition of EpiSci

BOSTON & POWAY, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Merlin, the leading developer of safe, autonomous flight technology for fixed-wing aircraft, and EpiSys Science, Inc. (EpiSci), a software AI and autonomy company delivering groundbreaking solutions for dual-use applications, today announced that they have agreed to terms for the future acquisition of EpiSci by Merlin. With this strategic move, Merlin will solidify its position as the frontrunner in the autonomous aviation industry. Together the combined entity expands the suite of supported platforms to over 23 unique types, including operations on the X-62 VISTA, Cessna Caravan, F-16, L-29 Delfin, Berkut 540, C130J Super Hercules, KC-135 Stratotanker, multiple Unmanned Surface Vessels (USV), and small Unmanned Aerial Systems (sUAS).

“With the acquisition of EpiSci, we are uniquely positioned to lead the charge in autonomous aviation, which demands adaptable solutions that work across multiple platforms,” said Matt George, CEO and co-founder, Merlin. “We look forward to the final steps in this acquisition so that we can begin the real work of combining our efforts towards a versatile, trusted autonomy solution that unlocks human potential and delivers unparalleled value to our customers and stakeholders.”

“By merging with Merlin, we are choosing to deliver our TacticalAI autonomy software suite to the marketplace at significantly accelerated timelines and with greater impact. EpiSci has long been driving innovation in the hardware-centric industry by developing rapidly deployable autonomous software. Our team will continue to focus on empowering our warfighters through the integration of trusted, collaborative autonomy with TacticalAI,” added Bo Ryu, Founder and CEO, EpiSci.

Founded in 2012, EpiSci is a software company that develops next generation, tactical autonomy solutions. To date, EpiSci has participated in autonomy efforts across the acquisition lifecycle with a diverse set of DoD customers. TacticalAI-enabled products have been integrated on multi-domain platform types, including recent work with the AFWERX Autonomy Prime program and through the DARPA Air Combat Evolution program on the USAF TPS X-62 VISTA. In addition, EpiSci’s work is delivering value across domains by partnering with the Space Development Agency (SDA) to track hypersonic weapons and during successful Navy demonstrations powering heterogeneous platforms of airborne and surface vessels. These collective efforts resulted in an AFWERX Strategic Funding Increase (STRATFI) of $15M in committed, matching funds to accelerate the deployment of advanced autonomy capabilities. EpiSci’s target market, tactical autonomy, complements Merlin’s current transport aircraft pursuits, enabling the merged entity to capture the entire mission profile of the customer.

Merlin, headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts, is well known for its multi-year partnership with the U.S. Air Force, most recently having completed data collection flights in the KC-135 Stratotanker at MacDill Air Force Base. These important tests followed the company’s February 2024 agreement with Air Mobility Command (AMC) and Air Force Materiel Command (AFMC), to design, integrate, test, and demonstrate aspects of the Merlin Pilot on the KC-135 Stratotanker for the first time.

“At Merlin, we have always championed our aviate, navigate, communicate approach to developing and deploying autonomous flight technology across aircraft platforms. EpiSci has similarly focused on the sense, decide, act paradigm for the comprehensive development of trusted multi-domain autonomy to elevate human performance. The synergies across our corporate ethos, teams, and technologies are undeniable. This acquisition enables Merlin to quite literally double-down on our opportunities to advance the safety and scalability of autonomous systems,” continued George.

About Merlin

Founded in 2018 and headquartered in Boston, with additional offices in Denver and flight test facilities in Mojave, CA and Kerikeri, New Zealand, Merlin is building a platform-adaptable advanced automation system to perpetuate a resilient air network. To learn more, visit www.merlinlabs.com or follow us on X @merlinaero.

About EpiSci

EpiSci is a software company that develops next generation, tactical autonomy solutions for national security problems. EpiSci’s autonomy software is hardware agnostic, operationally informed, tactically relevant, and has piloted swarms of uncrewed aerial and maritime systems and tactical fighter aircraft. Additional applications include human-machine teaming for air dominance, cognitive sensors, networks for advanced communications systems, and battle management command and control for informed decision-making. EpiSci delivers unmatched speed, cost-efficiency, and scalability as the preferred partner for defense agencies & industry teams seeking mission-critical autonomy solutions. Learn more at EpiSci.com and follow EpiSci on LinkedIn.