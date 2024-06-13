Picsart to Bring Commercially-Safe AI Image Generation to its Massive Design Platform Through Partnership with Getty Images

MIAMI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Picsart, the world’s leading AI design studio, announced today it has partnered with Getty Images to develop a custom model that brings responsible, commercially safe AI imagery to millions of creators, marketers and small businesses. The model will be built from scratch by Picsart’s AI lab, and will be trained exclusively on Getty Images’ licensed creative content.

With an increasing number of users creating content for marketing purposes, Picsart aims to remove the friction between the idea and the visual output with best-in-class AI tools - from basic editing and retouching, to major campaign creation. The partnership will enable Picsart subscribers to generate their own unique images, with full commercial rights and an indemnity. They can then use any of Picsart’s 3,000+ editing tools to add to or customize the asset for various purposes.

“Today’s marketers need to produce content 24/7 and they don’t want to leave Picsart to do it. Having everything you need in one place allows everyone from the individual designer to small business owners to meet the constant creation demands of modern business,” said Picsart’s CEO and Founder, Hovhannes Avoyan. “Picsart offers endless customization, content, and editing tools for everything from social media ads to website graphics, and this partnership will enable commercially usable AI-generated imagery from a world-class brand. We are thrilled to partner with Getty Images, the most prestigious commercial library out there, to bring this to market,” he added.

“This partnership connects Getty Images’ vast creative library with the next generation of marketers and creators, empowering them with high-quality content for use directly within the Picsart platform,” said Grant Farhall, Chief Product Officer at Getty Images. “It allows creators to bring their creative visions to life while maintaining the highest standards of commercial safety. We are thrilled to be working with another partner that is choosing to build powerful AI capabilities through licensed content, and in a manner that respects the rights of IP holders.”

Picsart’s AI lab, PAIR, led by Chief Scientist Humphrey Shi, is building the model. “The team has been exploring commercially safe and responsible generative AI to meet the needs of Picsart’s 150 million active creators, and will make the model accessible through the company’s own API services,” said Shi.

The company is also integrating Getty Images video content into Picsart’s platform, making high-quality motion available to its Plus members. A release date for the Picsart x Getty Images model is expected later this year.

About Picsart

Picsart is at the forefront of the digital content creation revolution, providing a comprehensive suite of tools and technology for creators at all levels. With over 3,000 editing tools, filters and effects, and 20+ AI-powered tools designed specifically for marketers, Picsart is dedicated to making professional-grade content creation accessible and efficient for everyone. Learn more at www.picsart.com or download the app for iOS or Android.