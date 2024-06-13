GelSight Partners with PRAGMA on Integrated Solution for Nondestructive Testing

WALTHAM, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--GelSight, a pioneer in tactile intelligence technology, today announced a new partnership with PRAGMA, a leader in nondestructive evaluation (NDE) 4.0 technologies, to provide integrated solutions to the nondestructive testing (NDT) market. The joint solution incorporates GelSight’s tactile sensing technology directly into the PragmaFlex instrument platform, which is embedded with Pragma3D software, to provide more in-depth data and analysis of surface characteristics for NDE.

GelSight’s unique technology uses 3D imaging to map surface finish and defects of any material, anywhere at the micron level. By integrating GelSight’s tactile sensing technology directly with the 3D position encoding capabilities of the PragmaFlex platform, it provides users with a comprehensive view of the valuable information they need when inspecting parts and surfaces. From there, the Pragma3D software allows for data fusion with ultrasound, eddy current scans, optical 3D scans, CAD, and more.

“We are excited about how this new integrated solution will improve fully automated NDT workflows,” said GelSight CEO Youssef Benmokhtar. “By combining GelSight tactile sensors with the PragmaFlex platform, users now have access to micrometer-level measurement data that can be fused with data from different modalities for deeper surface inspection and analysis.”

PragmaFlex is the world’s first portable NDE 4.0 instrument platform, running Pragma3D software. The platform can support one or two of several NDT modalities, including ultrasonic testing, phased array ultrasonic testing, eddy current testing, eddy current arrays, and bond testing. Pragma3D also unlocks a new revolution in NDT, as it opens the door to free-form 3D scanning with data fusion of multiple modalities. It powers various levels of inspection processes, from manual testing to fully automated inspections with robots and cobots.

“Since PRAGMA is committed to 3D, multi-modality, and data fusion, incorporating GelSight’s tactile sensing technology into our ecosystem feels like a natural extension of the PragmaFlex platform,” said François Mainguy, President and CEO of PRAGMA. “NDT requires advanced insights on surface characteristics and by partnering with GelSight, we are offering users incredibly detailed data to help them make more informed decisions.”

To learn more about GelSight’s suite of tactile intelligence solutions, please visit https://www.gelsight.com/products/. For more information on the PragmaFlex platform, please visit https://pragmandt.com/product-pragmaflex/.

About GelSight

GelSight is a pioneer in digital, imaging-based tactile intelligence. The proprietary technology that was invented at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology provides extremely detailed and rapid surface characterization, enabling several surface measurement applications and robotic sensing capabilities. Its elastomeric 3D imaging systems are currently in use in aerospace, automotive, forensics and in many robotic research labs throughout the world. GelSight is Digital Touch and Feel. For more information, please visit https://gelsight.com/.

About PRAGMA

PRAGMA designs, manufactures, and distributes portable instruments and integrated systems for nondestructive testing of materials. Its manual and automated solutions are used to inspect a wide range of metal and composite parts, to check for material properties and flaws in industries like aerospace, automotive, and oil & gas. PRAGMA is a leader in NDE 4.0 technologies. You can read more by visiting www.pragmandt.com.