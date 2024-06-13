EVERY and LANDISH Announce New Line of Protein-Boosted Beverage Mixes

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The EVERY Company, pioneers in the functional protein industry, and Landish Foods, a North American leader in nutritional wellness products, today announced the launch of a groundbreaking line of ready-to-mix powders under the new brand FERMY™: Protein Coffee Enhancer and Protein Matcha Latte.

Both products are powered by EVERY's revolutionary egg white protein, which provides the cleanest flavor on the market and delivers 8g of highly digestible and satiating protein per serving. The FERMY products, which also feature ingredients such as MCT and lion’s mane mushroom, cater to the growing demand among consumers for easy-to-access, clean, sustainable protein paired with brain-boosting benefits. These products are available to order online now at fermy.co.

“So many of us with rushed mornings are not getting enough protein to start the day, especially quality protein,” said Daniel Novak, CEO of Landish Foods. “Our commitment has always been to sourcing the purest, most impactful ingredients with minimal environmental footprint. The challenge? Plant proteins don’t provide a good taste or texture in beverages like coffee or matcha.

“Our new line of FERMY products supports our customers’ health-first lifestyles by providing a functional, protein-dense beverage that’s superior in flavor and texture, while also being sustainably produced.”

“Our collaboration with Landish is a game-changer for protein lovers nationwide,” said Lance Lively, VP of Growth at EVERY. “FERMY's ready-to-mix powders seamlessly integrate into coffee and other beverages, making it easier than ever for busy consumers to meet their protein goals without disrupting their morning routines.”

EVERY’s precision fermentation approach yields nature-equivalent egg proteins that are historically too costly to source from conventional hen eggs. EVERY’s protein ingredient enables food manufacturers to conveniently boost a wide range of products with the world’s most clean-tasting protein, providing consumers with more nutrition per bite without changing the taste or texture of their favorite foods and beverages.

This latest product announcement follows previous successful launches of functional beverages made with EVERY ingredients, including a Pressed-Juicery-brand smoothie and Pulp Culture’s line of protein-boosted hard juices.

ABOUT THE EVERY COMPANY

EVERY™ is a San Francisco-based food company with a mission to build a more secure and accessible global food system. Supported by major investors including AB InBev and Anne Hathaway, EVERY is recognized by Crunchbase as one of the 50 Hottest Tech Companies and among the 50 NEXT companies poised to disrupt the world. EVERY’s award-winning EVERY Egg is the world’s first hen egg made without the hen. EVERY’s line of innovative, FDA-approved ingredients – which include highly functional EVERY EggWhite™ and the highly soluble, invisible tasting EVERY Protein™ – enhance a wide variety of commercial products, including coffee, juices, baked goods, and alcoholic beverages.

ABOUT LANDISH FOODS

LANDISH™ is a Montreal, Canada-based company making smarter food and supplement products for daily wellness routines, with a significant focus on innovative, thoughtfully sourced proteins from plants, by-products, insects, and now precision fermentation under the new brand FERMY™. Additional LANDISH products include adaptogenic latte and greens blends, vegan DHA omega-3 softgels, and marine collagen gummies.