Curiosity Stream Presents ‘Summer Doc-Busters’: a Blockbuster Celebration of Powerful Documentaries for the Ultimate Summer Thrill Ride

SILVER SPRING, Md.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Curiosity Inc. (NASDAQ: CURI), a leading global factual entertainment and media company, is thrilled to announce the launch of Curiosity Stream’s Summer Doc-Busters celebration, a summer-long extravaganza showcasing a curated collection of documentaries that promises all the excitement, intrigue, and spectacle of traditional summer movie blockbusters. From tales of aliens to the apocalypse, zombies to dinosaurs, and cowboys to crime lords, get the science behind the scares and the history behind the heroes, all summer long.

Summer Doc-Busters kicks off today with the world premiere of the Curiosity original series Fateful Planet (5x50’), a jaw-dropping global investigation of the violent cosmic and geologic forces that have shaped our earth, given rise to all life, and nearly wiped it all out at least five times. The series combines active field research and stunning visualizations with cutting-edge insight from some of the world’s top experts in planetology, geology, physics, and biology. Fateful Planet is produced for Curiosity by ZDF Digital, written and directed by Sven Markmann, with ZDF’s Jörg Hartema and Curiosity's Rob Burk serving as executive producers.

"With Summer Doc-Busters, we're celebrating the cinematic magic of traditional summer blockbusters – epic adventures, captivating tales, and larger-than-life stories that keep audiences on the edge of their seats,” said Rob Burk, Curiosity’s Head of Content. “The impact of these big feature documentaries rivals that of any Hollywood blockbuster, offering viewers an unforgettable summer experience, ready to watch anytime, anywhere."

Whether you're a science enthusiast, a history buff, or simply looking for an unforgettable summer escape, Curiosity Stream’s Summer Doc-Busters celebration has something for everyone, including:

The Real Wild West – the true story of the American West you never knew – the darker and bloodier one, filled with brave Black and Hispanic cowboys, female homesteaders, immigrants, and Native Americans who were there long before the west was “won.”

After Twisters premieres in theaters this summer, join top real-life storm chasers on a heart-pounding adventure into the world’s deadliest hurricanes. The Curiosity series Storm Chaser’s Guide captures stunning raw footage and in-the-moment insight about these terrifying storms that only the best and bravest chasers can provide.

It wouldn’t be summer at the movies without a superhero! In honor of everyone’s favorite web-slinger, we’re exploring Spider Vision: Decoding Color, a mind-blowing look at how jumping spiders are helping us unravel the secrets of how we see.

Fans of the epic blockbuster Gladiator get a chance to revisit the arena ahead of the much-anticipated sequel coming later this year. The newest special in Curiosity’s Ancient Engineering series, ROME, uncovers the secrets behind Rome’s greatest megastructures, including its mighty Coliseum.

And discover the real steps being taken to prevent an Earth-killing asteroid from striking our planet in Asteroid Rush. This is the real science behind the hit film, Don’t Look Up.

So, grab your popcorn and get ready for a summer of epic proportions. With Curiosity Stream's Summer Doc-Busters -- you're gonna need a bigger TV!

