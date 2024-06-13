The Canada School of Public Service Awards a Federal Contract to YuJa for a Video Platform to Support Digital Learning for its 300,000 Public Service Employees Nationwide

SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--After a rigorous request for proposal (RFP) process, the Canada School of Public Service (the School) has selected the YuJa Enterprise Video Platform to support digital learning for a community of 300,000 full-time employees across 93 of Canada’s federal departments and agencies.

The School, which is the Government of Canada's common learning provider, offers a wide variety of courses, events, programs, and learning tools to establish a strong learning culture within the public service. Established in 2004 under the Public Service Modernization Act and operating under the authority of the Canada School of Public Service Act, the School acts as the central training and learning arm for continuously developing the skills and capacities of all of Canada's federal public service employees. Its programs are designed to cultivate common public service values and competencies.

“The School plays a key role in helping public service employees assist Canadians with excellence in a digital age, where Canadians expect their government to be effective, transparent, and open by default,” its website notes.

To meet its mandate, the School needed a cloud-based multimedia content management solution to create and host content. The School requires user-friendly capabilities such as drag-and-drop functionality, deep search capabilities, the ability to conduct bulk operations, and closed captioning, as well as training. Beyond these benefits, YuJa’s scalable, cloud-hosted Video Platform will enable the School to enhance teaching and learning with capabilities like lecture capture, video quizzing, search-inside-video, and more. Other built-in tools within YuJa, such as automated production, processing, publishing, and managing of video content, all help streamline workflows and enable the creation of engaging learning experiences.

“YuJa’s suite of cloud-hosted applications provides a one-stop-shop for driving digital learning programs at institutions and regulated organizations of all sizes,” said Nathan Arora, Chief Business Officer at YuJa, Inc. “We’re excited for the Canada School of Public Service to have a scalable and robust set of tools that will help create and deliver engaging and interactive learning experiences for employees.”

ABOUT THE CANADA SCHOOL OF PUBLIC SERVICE

The Canada School of Public Service (the School) leads the government's enterprise-wide approach to learning by providing a common, standardized curriculum that supports public servants through key career transitions, ensuring that they are equipped to serve Canadians with excellence. The School has a legislative mandate to provide a range of learning activities to build individual and organizational capacity and management excellence within the public services across federal departments and agencies nationwide. Learn more at www.csps-efpc.gc.ca.

ABOUT YUJA, INC.

YuJa is a leader in cloud platforms and applications for regulated sector clients including higher-ed, K12, healthcare, and government. We enable enterprises to create engaging digital media experiences. We have legal headquarters in Delaware with primary U.S. offices in Silicon Valley, California, and Canadian offices in Toronto.