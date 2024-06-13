With New HubSpot Integration, HG Insights Amplifies Go-To-Market Teams' Engagement with Competitive Technology Intelligence

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--HG Insights, the provider of data-driven insights to 75% of tech companies in the Fortune 100, today announced the launch of their native integration with HubSpot. The HubSpot Connector syncs relevant, timely technology insights to a customer’s HubSpot CRM, allowing sellers and marketers to understand their target companies with the necessary context easily.

“HG Insights is at the forefront of enabling customers to accelerate revenue through data and AI-driven insights. At their request, we have developed an integration with HubSpot so they can leverage HG Insights across platforms. With the HubSpot Connector, connecting and leveraging our robust data with your existing tech stack has never been easier. This new integration is just one of the many exciting plans for growth and development coming to fruition as we invest in our platform, expand our product offerings, and explore new solutions to better serve your go-to-market needs.”

— Rohini Kasturi, CEO, HG Insights

For go-to-market teams, targeting the right accounts with the right data is paramount for growth and success. Identifying and engaging with those accounts at scale, however, can be daunting when faced with millions of data points to understand and align with the appropriate company, resulting in time spent on unnecessary or undirected efforts. In fact, 44% of employees at small and mid-sized businesses say they're not productive during their average workday, with 94% saying they perform repetitive, time-consuming tasks in their role.1

"HubSpot is a leading CRM solution trusted by many HG customers. Integrating actionable insights from the HG Platform directly into HubSpot workflows empowers companies to provide seamless access to our market-leading Technology Intelligence. This integration enables sellers and marketers to work smarter and faster while continuing our focus to empower our customers to make better business decisions."

— Gary Cottrell, GM & CPO, HG Insights

The HubSpot Connector automates the task of adding rich intelligence to companies in HubSpot, allowing those users to focus on operationalizing the insights they care about instead of tediously filtering through data points and manually uploading to their CRM. Because the integration connects to the HubSpot CRM, customers are able to use their synced data with both the HubSpot Sales Hub and HubSpot Marketing Hub, supporting teams across organizations for their unique business needs.

Actionable Data For Smarter Automation

The HG Insights Platform has robust coverage on over 4 million companies and 20,000+ installed technologies. By integrating this dataset into a HubSpot CRM with the HubSpot Connector, customers can seamlessly sync thousands of data points on their chosen technologies with localized results, allowing teams to more easily identify and engage with companies demonstrating the highest propensity to buy.

Connecting HG Platform with HubSpot allows you to:

Create and segment account lists tailored to your GTM motions

Target the right prospects early in their buyer’s journey with intelligence on their technology profiles

Launch marketing campaigns with pertinent, cogent messaging to dynamic audiences

Reduce manual work for marketing and sales teams by automating the process of bringing relevant insights to your HubSpot CRM

“Sales and marketing professionals today are overwhelmed with the number of tools at their disposal. By connecting the HG Insights Platform to their HubSpot, teams can work off the same set of data without ever having to leave HubSpot, so they can spend more time talking to their target companies, running campaigns, and building their pipeline.”

— Darcy Moss, VP, Product Marketing

The connector has been a long-awaited addition to HG’s integration suite, which also includes native integrations for Salesforce and LinkedIn Campaign Manager.

Key features include:

Detailed technology installs: Product installs with country-level specificity and verification dates offer the most up-to-date look at a company’s technology profile

Company insights: Customers can leverage curated, tested data for over 4 million entities, and 20k+ products, for their HubSpot company profiles

Flexible product selection: Based on their Ideal Customer Profile, users are able to select the products they’re most interested in to evaluate a company’s propensity to buy

Cross-functional alignment: Amplify the efforts of both marketing and sales professionals with one integration

Automatic data refresh and enrichment: Insights are kept current with a nightly sync between HG’s data and a customer’s HubSpot CRM

Easy, fast setup: Install the HubSpot Connector in minutes, allowing teams to start optimizing and strategizing quickly

The integration is available now as part of an Early Access period. Learn more about HG Insights HubSpot Connector here.

Sources

1 Zapier report: The 2021 state of business automation, April 2021.

About HG Insights

HG Insights, the provider of data-driven insights to 75% of tech companies in the Fortune 100, is your go-to-market Technology Intelligence partner.

We use advanced insights into Technology Intelligence — on IT spend, technographics, cloud usage, intent signals, Functional Area Intelligence, contract details, and AI maturity — to provide global B2B companies with a better way to analyze markets and target prospects. Our customers achieve unprecedented results in their marketing and sales programs thanks to the indexing of billions of unstructured documents each day with insights into product adoption, usage, spend data, and more to build high-resolution maps of activity across an organization’s entire digital infrastructure to power business decisions with precision and confidence.