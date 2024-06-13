Asset-Map® and Holistiplan Finalize Integration Partnership

PHILADELPHIA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Asset-Map Holdings, Inc. (“Asset-Map”), the premier modern financial planning tool for financial professionals, today announced a new integration with Holistiplan, the industry-leading tax planning software for financial advisors.

As a result of the new strategic partnership, Asset-Map and Holistiplan have introduced a seamless integration experience between both platforms, allowing mutual and prospective customers to efficiently leverage the core competencies of each company in their effort to provide a unique, comprehensive, and holistic planning experience to their clients.

More specifically, the single sign-on environment will enable Asset-Map users to import existing Holistiplan tax-planning client data directly to the Asset-Map platform, streamlining the creation of new Asset-Map Reports™ and subsequent updates to household data.

“We’re thrilled to officially announce this integration, as it’s a notable step in our journey to helping advisors accelerate holistic financial planning conversations,” said H. Adam Holt, CFP®, Founder and CEO of Asset-Map. “We have tremendous respect for Holistiplan and the tax-planning software it offers to the advisor community. In addition to our shared values, our technology capabilities naturally complement one another, and I’m looking forward to our continued collaboration to offer professionals the tools necessary to efficiently deliver holistic and personalized advice.”

"Our core mission has always been to provide advisors with the resources necessary to deliver more comprehensive planning for their clients, and Asset-Map is a natural partner to achieve those goals,” added Roger Pine, CFA®, CFP®, CEO and Co-Founder of Holistiplan. “We’re looking forward to further distributing our services through this new integration, and ultimately helping advisors simplify tax-planning conversations for their clients in a way that is understandable and helps them reach their individual financial and tax-planning goals.”

As a result of the new data integration, users can now evaluate 10 key tax figures – such as taxable income, filing status, and marginal rates – for a given client or household directly within the Asset-Map platform. The updated Asset-Map platform will also support direct linking from Asset-Map to a linked Holistiplan member(s) tax analysis results within Holistiplan, in addition to offering user-initiated, on-demand, data synchronization for linked records between both platforms.

Additional information on the new integration and updated cross-platform capabilities will be available via a joint webinar between Asset-Map and Holistiplan on June 26th. Registration for the event is available here.

Headquartered in Philadelphia, Asset-Map was recognized as the Top Specialized Planning Application at the 2020, 2021, 2022, and 2023 WealthManagement.com Industry Awards, was named among the 2023 Top New Products by Accounting Today, and was honored as the Best Financial Planning Platform at the 2024 FinTech Breakthrough Awards. The company has been featured in Barron’s, Forbes, and Investment News, among others.

About Asset-Map

Founded by Certified Financial Planning Practitioner H. Adam Holt in 2013, Asset-Map is on a mission to improve the financial health of millions of people. Unlike traditional software tools, Asset-Map provides an interactive holistic view of a household’s financial picture that empowers humans to easily comprehend, discuss, and make smart financial decisions now and in the future. Asset-Map is used by thousands of professionals worldwide to visualize clients’ financial picture and promote better guidance conversations, having mapped over 1.8 million people and $1.5 trillion in financial instruments. To learn more about Asset-Map, visit www.asset-map.com.

About Holistiplan

Holistiplan is an award-winning tax planning software that simplifies tax planning for financial advisors. Within 45 seconds, Holistiplan’s OCR technology scans tax returns and creates a white-labeled client-facing Tax Report that highlights opportunities for financial planners and investment advisors. Holistiplan offers scenario analysis, range calculator, client-facing explainers, and property and casualty reviews. Today 30,000 advisors are using Holistiplan’s innovative tax planning tools to find opportunities to work with their clients to reduce their client’s lifetime tax burden and preserve their wealth. Holistiplan was created by co-founders Roger Pine, CFA®, CFP®, and Kevin Lozer, CFP® in 2019. Learn more at www.holistiplan.com.