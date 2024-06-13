24-Provider Rockbridge Area Health Center Enhances Clinical Efficiency Using Sunoh.ai

WESTBOROUGH, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--eClinicalWorks®, the largest ambulatory cloud EHR, announced that federally qualified health center (FQHC) Rockbridge Area Health Center is successfully leveraging eClinicalWorks Electronic Dental Record (EDR) and AI-powered medical scribe, Sunoh.ai, to optimize clinical workflows and improve patient care. Last year, eClinicalWorks integrated a series of transformative AI features, including integration with AI-powered medical scribe Sunoh.ai.

“eClinicalWorks is a one-stop solution that supports our mission to provide comprehensive, high-quality and affordable care to our community,” said Mary Looney, chief operating officer at Rockbridge Area Health Center. “The transition to eClinicalWorks dental solutions has been seamless, without losing any previous functionalities. It allows us to comprehensively view a patient’s medical and dental history in one unified system. Our providers are using Sunoh.ai and noted the documentation accuracy and efficiency is remarkable. The AI-powered medical scribe offers to reduce administrative burdens, leaving physicians to focus on patient care.”

Rockbridge Area Health Center (RAHC) is a Virginia-based nonprofit organization offering quality healthcare services, including primary care, dental, and behavioral health, to the Rockbridge County community. Last year, the community health center launched two mobile units, one for medical and one for dental. RAHC visits seven elementary schools, three middle schools, and two high schools annually with these mobile units to provide comprehensive dental care. Beyond dental care, the practice hosts vaccination clinics and provides sports physicals and medical visits at their medical mobile unit. The FQHC is adding medical and behavioral health services at two of the schools currently being served by the dental mobile unit.

The eClinicalWorks cloud-based electronic dental record improves daily operational efficiency using interoperability networks. eClinicalWorks helps healthcare providers optimize resources, focus on patient care, and reduce costs. It offers innovative, unified solutions, enabling simplified documentation, interoperability, and enhanced patient engagement.

Sunoh.ai is an AI-powered medical scribe that transcribes natural patient-doctor conversations into clinical documentation. The AI-powered medical scribe is trusted by over 30,000 providers nationwide. It also creates customized highlights, alerts, next steps, and patient visit summaries for physician approval and captures crucial details, including lab orders, imaging, medication instructions, referrals, and follow-up appointments. Sunoh.ai takes a multimodal approach to dental charting, capturing the examination and real-time annotations of dental charts.

"Sunoh.ai assists healthcare providers in saving up to two hours daily on clinical documentation," said Saurabh Singh, vice president of Sunoh.ai. “With its cutting-edge technology and innovation, Sunoh.ai transforms patient visits into an intuitive and immersive experience. Automating documentation reduces administrative burdens, helping providers focus on patient care fully."

About Rockbridge Area Health Center (RAHC)

The mission of the Rockbridge Area Health Center is to promote and provide access to comprehensive, high-quality, and affordable healthcare to improve the health and well-being of the greater community. Located in Virginia, it is a nonprofit organization offering primary care, dental care and behavioral health services. We have partnered with Health Resources and Services Administration and The Virginia Health Care Foundation (VHCF) to provide healthcare access to underserved communities. For more information, visit https://www.rockahc.org/.

About eClinicalWorks

eClinicalWorks® was founded in 1999 to help digitize paper charts for ambulatory practices. Today, eClinicalWorks leads the nation in innovation with cloud-based solutions for Electronic Health Records and Practice Management. In addition, we help ambulatory practices, specialists, health centers, urgent care facilities, and hospital systems manage their revenue cycle, patient relationships, and Population Health initiatives. More than 180,000 providers and nearly 1 million medical professionals rely upon the power and scalability of the eCW Cloud for flexible clinical documentation, better front-office workflows, and more efficient billing driven by Robotic Process Automation. We combine innovation, leading-edge technology, and a commitment to patient safety to enable practices to grow and thrive amid the challenges of 21st-century healthcare. For more information, visit www.eclinicalworks.com, follow us on Facebook and Twitter, or call (866) 888-6929.

About Sunoh.ai

Sunoh.ai is a revolutionary, EHR-agnostic, AI-powered ambient listening technology. Sunoh.ai is designed to seamlessly translate natural language conversations between healthcare providers and patients into clinical documentation, offering a unique and immersive experience. Sunoh.ai makes clinical documentation faster and more efficient than ever before. For more information, visit https://sunoh.ai/.