Qosina Introduces New iDOT Single-Use Sensor Bag Ports from Polestar Technologies

RONKONKOMA, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Qosina, a global supplier of OEM single-use components to the medical and pharmaceutical industries, has partnered with Polestar Technologies, a leader in optical sensing technologies since 1993, specializing in the monitoring of O 2 , CO 2 and pH. Qosina is pleased to announce the addition of iDOT Single-Use Sensor Bag Ports from Polestar Technologies to its extensive portfolio.

These integrated Disposable Optical Transducer (iDOT™) gamma-stable bag ports offer non-invasive monitoring and come pre-calibrated for plug-and-play use. Polestar’s iDOT sensor configuration allows for simple integration of pH and dissolved oxygen (DO) monitoring to single-use bags, including bioreactors. They feature a POE bag port with sensing film, using materials that meet USP Class VI requirements. These bag ports are designed to work with Polestar Technologies’ DSP series optical process monitoring products, where the bag port would attach to a Polestar fiber optic cable. All products are made in the USA.

Qosina will market the iDOT bag ports to customers of all needs and sizes. Whether in R&D or full-scale production. Qosina’s ability to serve large and small customers, along with its high service levels, extensive product portfolio, sampling capabilities and technical expertise, will help fill an important supply chain and distribution role for Polestar Technologies.

Qosina is a one-stop source for single-use bioprocess components, with low minimum orders, a liberal sampling policy and bill of material kitting, all supported by regulatory documentation and backed by Qosina’s assurance of supply.

Explore Qosina’s single-use bioprocess component selection at www.qosina.com/bioprocess.

About Qosina

Founded in 1980, Qosina is a leading global supplier of OEM single-use components to the medical and pharmaceutical industries. Qosina’s philosophy is to address its customers’ need to reduce time to market by providing thousands of stock components. The company’s vast catalog features more than 5,000 products shown in full-scale illustrations on a one-centimeter grid. Qosina offers free samples of most items, low minimum order requirements, just-in-time delivery, modification of existing molds, and new product design and development. Qosina is ISO 13485, ISO 9001, ISO 22301, ISO 45001 and ISO 14001 certified, and operates in a 95,000 square-foot facility with an ISO-8 Class 100,000 Cleanroom. To learn about Qosina’s full component offering, which includes the newest products, visit www.qosina.com or call +1 (631) 242-3000. Visit Qosmedix, Qosina’s cosmetics division, at www.qosmedix.com. Qosmedix is a certified global supplier of beauty tools and accessories to the cosmetic, skincare, spa and salon industries.