Esker and EY Announce a Strategic Collaboration to Accelerate Digital Transformation and Business Performance

LYON, France & MIDDLETON, Wis.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Esker, a global cloud platform and leader in AI-driven process automation solutions for Finance, Procurement and Customer Service functions, today announced that it is collaborating with EY Services France to address the challenges of digital business transformation. EY Services France (EY) is part of the EY France financial audit and consulting network. This alliance has the goal of offering companies comprehensive support for managing the emergence of disruptive technologies and important regulatory changes such as the French e-invoicing reform and the implementation of the Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive.

A 2023 French study on the digital transformation for Finance functions, which was sponsored by Esker, surveyed more than 140 Finance departments from large companies on their priorities for automating their processes. The main takeaway of this study highlights the growing importance of comprehensive e-invoicing management, as the upcoming reforms require an in-depth transformation of back-office operations as well as all related administrative and financial processes.

Faced with these consequential shifts, companies require solid support to confidently prepare for the upcoming deadlines. Esker’s experience and technical capabilities in source-to-pay and order-to-cash automation, merged with EY team’s experience in business analysis and project management covers both the upstream and downstream phases of digital transformation projects.

In a landscape where the integration of AI capabilities has become a key driver of innovation and growth, Esker’s expertise in AI-powered automation technology, combined with EY organizational management approach, enables Finance, Procurement, Supply Chain and Customer Service functions to make more informed decisions.

“The sustainability of our alliance with Esker, founded on a community of shared values, is based on the complementary nature of our experience,” said Emmanuelle Muller Schrapp, Partner, EY–Esker Alliance Leader, EY Services France. “This business model allows us to offer businesses an integrated approach to optimizing their key financial processes while reducing both costs and risks.”

“Our business model draws its strength from our ability to efficiently manage all types of customer and supplier invoices and offer solutions that simplify the daily life of financial professionals,” said Emmanuel Olivier, COO at Esker. “Given the complex challenges associated with integrating cutting-edge technologies such as AI into an enterprise, in addition to meeting the stringent requirements of the CSRD and e-invoicing reforms, it is imperative to collaborate with qualified providers such as EY Services France. Their holistic approach and broad functional coverage are major assets to fully exploit this high-potential market,” he concluded.

About EY

EY exists to build a better working world, helping to create long-term value for clients, people and society and build trust in the capital markets.

Enabled by data and technology, diverse EY teams in over 150 countries provide trust through assurance and help clients grow, transform and operate.

Working across assurance, consulting, law, strategy, tax and transactions, EY teams ask better questions to find new answers for the complex issues facing our world today.

EY refers to the global organization, and may refer to one or more, of the member firms of Ernst & Young Global Limited, each of which is a separate legal entity. Ernst & Young Global Limited, a UK company limited by guarantee, does not provide services to clients. Information about how EY collects and uses personal data and a description of the rights individuals have under data protection legislation are available via ey.com/privacy. EY member firms do not practice law where prohibited by local laws. For more information about our organization, please visit ey.com.

This news release has been issued by EYGM Limited, a member of the global EY organization that also does not provide any services to clients.

About Esker

Esker is a global cloud platform built to unlock strategic value for Finance, Procurement and Customer service professionals, and strengthen collaboration between companies by automating the cash conversion cycle. Esker’s solutions incorporate AI technologies to drive increased productivity, enhanced visibility, reduced fraud risk, and improved collaboration with customers, suppliers and employees. Founded in 1985, Esker operates in North America, Latin America, Europe and Asia Pacific with global headquarters in Lyon, France, and U.S. headquarters in Madison, Wisconsin. For more information on Esker and its solutions, visit www.esker.com. Follow Esker on LinkedIn and join the conversation on the Esker blog at esker.com/blog.