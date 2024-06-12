Aderant and BigHand Partner to Enhance Operational Excellence for Law Firms

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aderant, a leading global provider of legal business management solutions, has announced a new partnership with BigHand, a leading provider of data and insights technology. BigHand is the first partner to join the Aderant Technology Partner Program at the Gold level.

The Partner Program focuses on alignment with a small number of superior market-leading providers, ensuring better technology integrations and go-to-market activities to benefit clients. The Program aims to forge invaluable relationships with select partners at the center of the legal practice management ecosystem.

This Aderant/BigHand partnership builds the foundation for enhanced collaboration, ensuring law firms that use Aderant Expert and Sierra have unparalleled access to additional market leading technology and support. This enables Aderant to continue building a roadmap that aligns with their current client needs.

“BigHand are delighted to be Aderant’s first Gold partner in their new partnership strategy,” said Rob Stote, Chief Product Officer at BigHand. He continues, “Aderant is aware of our progress and plans for our BI and Pricing solutions: surfacing strategic financial data in an AI-enabled data and insights platform. With Aderant’s focus on Sierra and Stridyn, we believe the partnership gives our mutual customers the best technology and experience. The two organizations have always worked closely together but this formal partnership will enable a more proactive approach across all areas from development & integrations right through to our client-facing teams.”

Josiah Chaves, General Manager, Business Law Solutions at Aderant, remarked, "At Aderant, our partners are essential to our success, helping us produce and support better outcomes for our clients. We are beyond proud to announce this new partnership with BigHand as part of our new Aderant Technology Partner Program. As a Gold Partner, BigHand is a highly-valued collaborator, contributing their deep expertise particularly in BI, data and insights development. Working together, Aderant and BigHand will more beneficially service our mutual clients to provide seamless integration and an optimal client experience."

Unlocking an advanced era of insight for law firms, the partnership will provide law firms using Aderant Expert and Sierra with pivotal financial metrics and analysis through BigHand’s robust warehousing and dashboarding capabilities. This collaboration is designed to empower law firms with the latest tools and resources, ensuring legal experts can harness the full potential of innovative solutions.

Through educational and support initiatives, Aderant and BigHand will run joint events, webinars and market activities to educate law firms using Expert and Sierra on the benefits of the partnership and BigHand’s full financial productivity solutions.

To learn more about Aderant and BigHand visit Aderant.com and BigHand.com.

About Aderant®

Aderant is dedicated to helping law firms run a better business. As a leading global provider of business management and practice-of-law solutions, the world’s best firms rely on Aderant to keep their businesses moving forward and inspire innovation. At Aderant, the “A” is more than just a letter. It represents how we fulfill our foundational purpose, serving our clients. Aderant operates as a business unit of Roper Technologies (Nasdaq: ROP), a constituent of the Nasdaq 100, S&P 500, and Fortune 1000. The company is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, and has several other offices across North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. For more information, visit Aderant.com, email info@aderant.com, or follow the company on LinkedIn.

About BigHand

BigHand is a leading global provider of technology solutions for busy legal professionals that gives data and insights to increase value and profits​. BigHand's technology helps law firms to identify improvements across lawyer & support staff, document production, financial performance, and matter pricing. BigHand enables firms to give their customers a better experience while empowering their people to be the best. The challenges facing law firm professionals are bigger than ever. Understanding which areas to focus on and how to drive change simply, while looking after your clients, is not easy. But BigHand’s team of experts work with 4,200 global law firms, including 82% of Am Law 200 and 83% of UK Top 200, to help solve these challenges. For more information, visit BigHand.com or email Briana.mccrory@bighand.com, or follow BigHand on LinkedIn.