Pearl Enables Advanced AI Imaging for New Ora All-in-One Dental Software Platform

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Pearl, the global leader in dental AI solutions, and Ora, a groundbreaking new all-in-one dental practice management platform, have partnered to integrate Pearl’s pioneering AI technology within Ora’s cloud-based platform, which officially launched yesterday. Pearl’s Second Opinion® disease detection capabilities are now available as a fully native offering within Ora’s dental imaging featureset.

Designed to streamline and enhance operations for modern dental practices and dental service organizations, Ora’s comprehensive suite of tools integrates all aspects of dental practice management into a single, unified platform, including essential features like EHR management, patient scheduling, billing, automated reminders, digital waitlist management, patient recall systems and more.

“Ora represents years of dedication and collaboration between some of the brightest minds in the dental industry. Through this effort, we’ve developed something that will truly revolutionize dental practice management,” said April Lowry, General Manager, Ora. “By partnering with Pearl, not only are we supporting our ongoing commitment to bringing the best technology to our customers through their advanced AI, we’re providing unparalleled support to dental providers so they can focus on what matters most – delivering exceptional patient care.”

Pearl’s Second Opinion® is the first and most powerful AI radiologic detection aid designed to read x-rays and deliver real-time radiologic findings for chairside case presentation and patient communication. By combining these technologies, Ora and Pearl are bringing seamlessly integrated imaging backed by AI to dental practices across the U.S., ensuring more effective treatment planning.

“We’re proud to support Ora in their platform launch and look forward to being a core partner on their mission to revolutionize practice management,” said Pearl founder and CEO, Ophir Tanz. “Together, we’re providing dental professionals with the most cutting-edge AI-backed technology on the market designed to enhance clinical efficiency and improve patient outcomes.”

About Pearl

Pearl is leading the global dental AI revolution with groundbreaking computer vision solutions that elevate efficiency, accuracy, and the standard of care in dentistry. Founded in 2019 by Ophir Tanz, Pearl is backed by Craft Ventures and other leading venture capital firms. To request a demo, please visit hellopearl.com/getdemo.

About Ora

Ora Dental has redefined dental software. Ora scales to support all dental practices—from single offices to multi-specialty practices and DSOs. Ora’s cloud-based platform redefines enterprise practice management by offering seamless, secure access to patient data anywhere, anytime. With features like Smart Scheduling, Lab Management, and advanced analytics, Ora Dental is transforming how DSOs engage with technology to deliver superior patient care and drive growth. For more information, visit Oradental.com.