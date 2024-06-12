Weave Now Integrates with ezyVet

LEHI, Utah--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Weave (NYSE: WEAV), a leading all-in-one experience platform for small- and medium-sized healthcare businesses, today announced an integration with ezyVet, an easy-to-use, all-in-one solution for veterinary practices. As part of an ongoing partnership with Idexx, Weave has integrated with ezyVet to offer a reliable and seamless solution for veterinary clinics. This integration combines Weave's communication tools with ezyVet's practice management software, streamlining operations and enhancing client experiences. The following Weave features are now available:

Appointment Reminders: Weave sends automated appointment reminders to clients to help keep schedules full.

Automated Data Sync: Keeps client contact and appointment information current in Weave with daily updates from the ezyVet database.

Call Pop: Displays the client’s profile when they call into the practice, enabling staff to deliver more personalized communications.

Save the Date Reminders: Automated reminders are sent by Weave shortly after an appointment is scheduled so clients can add them to their calendars.

Text Writebacks: Enable office staff to easily transfer a text message from Weave to the client record in the ezyVet database so that no important information is lost.

Reviews Auto-texting: Customize and schedule automated texts to solicit reviews from patients after their appointments to build online presence and reputation.

Vaccination Reminders: Automated text reminders help clients keep their pet’s vaccinations up-to-date.

About Weave

Weave is the all-in-one experience platform for small- and medium-sized healthcare businesses. From the first phone call to the final invoice and every touchpoint in between, Weave connects the entire customer journey. Weave’s software solutions transform how local businesses attract, communicate with, and engage customers to grow their business. In the past year, Weave has been named a G2 leader in Patient Engagement, Optometry, Dental Practice Management, and Patient Relationship Management software. To learn more, visit getweave.com/newsroom.