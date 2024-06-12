Real Launches Real Partners to Empower Agents With Industry-Leading Tools and Services for Increased Competitive Advantage

TORONTO & NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Real Brokerage Inc. (NASDAQ: REAX), the fastest-growing, publicly traded real estate brokerage, today announced the launch of the Real Partners program, a curated suite of industry-leading preferred vendors, tools and services that agents can utilize to help expand their personal brand, strengthen client relationships and achieve their business objectives.

Real Partners launches with 10 inaugural businesses that include an array of listing, marketing and professional solutions. In addition to the assurance of working with a trusted provider, agents will have the benefit of receiving discounts as well as the ability to leverage vetted tools and services in support of their business and their clients.

“Our mission at Real is to provide our agents and teams with a platform of possibilities from which to reach their full potential,” Real President Sharran Srivatsaa said. “Real Partners takes this idea one step further by providing a framework that empowers agents to align with some of the best and most innovative service providers and offer an even more comprehensive set of tools to our agents to help them grow their businesses.”

By offering a suite of services across different categories, agents can select the ones that are most relevant to their career stage and their specific business objectives. All businesses in the Real Partners program were hand-selected by Real to ensure that in addition to offering industry-leading services, they are reputable and provide excellent client service.

Real launches Real Partners with the following preferred vendors:

Assistantly – A top-rated offshore staffing company that enables agents to outsource tasks, allowing them to focus more effectively on the bigger picture.

Curaytor – The industry's leading listing attraction platform that helps listing agents attract more business.

Dee Signs – The largest manufacturer of real estate signs in the U.S.

DocuPost – A complete online postal mailing solution that allows agents to design, print and distribute mail and real estate campaigns in a way that’s reliable, convenient and affordable.

Haven Financial – A financial services provider that specializes in supporting small businesses with financial strategy and accounting services.

Lofty – A CRM solution that leverages intuitive AI to help agents automate marketing programs, streamline the sales process and maximize collaboration between agents.

Luxury Presence – A provider of growth marketing solutions, including award-winning websites, expert marketing campaigns and an AI-powered mobile platform designed to enable real estate agents, teams and brokerages to attract more business, work more efficiently and delight their clients.

Institute of Luxury Home Marketing – An established partner of Real Luxury, the Institute is a luxury real estate marketing educator and the credentialing body of the Certified Luxury Home Marketing Specialist™ (CLHMS™) designation.

Revive – An end-to-end provider of home renovation solutions for sellers looking to maximize their return on investment.

Sierra Interactive – A residential real estate software and service provider specializing in lead generation and management solutions for teams throughout the U.S. and Canada.

To learn more about the Real Partners Program or to apply to become a partner, please visit: onereal.link/realpartners.

About Real

Real (NASDAQ: REAX) is a real estate experience company working to make life’s most complex transaction simple. The fast-growing company combines essential real estate, mortgage and closing services with powerful technology to deliver a single seamless end-to-end consumer experience, guided by trusted agents. With a presence throughout the U.S. and Canada, Real supports more than 19,000 agents who use its digital brokerage platform and tight-knit professional community to power their own forward-thinking businesses.

