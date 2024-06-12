H2SITE Builds the most efficient Ammonia Cracker to Produce Fuel-Cell Purity Hydrogen for the Ammogen Project in the UK

BIRMINGHAM, United Kingdom--(BUSINESS WIRE)--H2SITE has designed and constructed the most efficient ammonia cracker utilizing membrane reactor technology to produce fuel cell-grade hydrogen for the Ammogen Project located at Tyseley Energy Park (TEP). This innovative project will use ammonia to store hydrogen and convert it to hydrogen in one step. Ammonia is becoming the carrier of choice worldwide to transport hydrogen.

The system designed and assembled by H2SITE will produce 200 kg of green hydrogen per day. The hydrogen produced will be ready for mobility applications in the Birmingham area.

H2SITE's ammonia cracking and separation technology consists of the integration of H2-selective membranes immersed in a catalytic bed where ammonia is cracked into its products. As the reaction produces hydrogen, the technology separates the hydrogen in-situ through these membranes, eliminating the need for downstream separation units. The selective separation of hydrogen in H2SITE's membrane reactors results in virtually complete ammonia conversions at mild temperatures, with over 98% hydrogen recovery, always meeting fuel-cell grade standards.

"This project is a steppingstone for us, as it validates the technology of the membrane reactor for ammonia cracking. We plan to scale it up to process tons per day within the next two years for use in import hubs and maritime applications" according to Jose Medrano, Technical Director at H2SITE.

In collaboration with partners such as the Tyseley Energy Park (TEP), Department for Energy Security and Net Zero (DESNZ), Gemserv (Talan), EQUANS, Yara International, and the University of Birmingham, the Ammogen project aims to promote the international hydrogen trade.

About H2SITE H2SITE was created in 2020 and has an exclusive technology of reactors and separators for the conversion of different feedstocks into hydrogen, including ammonia, methanol, or syngas, in addition to the separation of hydrogen from gaseous mixtures in low concentration for applications in salt caverns or geologic hydrogen.

