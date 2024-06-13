Solera’s Vehicle Solutions and Uber for Business Provide Unmatched Mobility Services for Dealerships

WESTLAKE, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Solera, the global leader in vehicle lifecycle management software-as-a-service, data, and services, announced an exclusive rideshare collaboration with Uber for Business. In addition to rides, RedCap by Solera now offers access to parts delivery through Uber Direct. This collaboration enhances transportation solutions at up to 5,500 dealerships nationwide, enhancing customer experience, optimizing operational efficiency, and setting a new standard for comprehensive transportation solutions in the automotive sector.

With a leading position in the US rideshare industry, the Uber platform provides a seamless integration with RedCap, a preferred choice for enhancing and streamlining automotive service processes in dealerships across the U.S.

"Our collaboration with Uber for Business marks a significant advancement in automotive transportation solutions," said Stephen Kelley, VP of Product Strategy and UX at Solera. "By integrating Uber's extensive rideshare and delivery capabilities with RedCap, dealerships can greatly enhance the customer experience with expanded driver capacity and international expansion opportunities, optimize operational costs, and streamline their service processes. This empowers dealerships to offer seamless transportation solutions, ensuring customers remain satisfied and loyal while driving operational efficiency and profitability."

This integration empowers dealerships to:

Elevate customer experiences: 47% of car buyers think about changing their automotive brand after a company fails to deliver a relevant customer experience. This integration allows dealerships to offer seamless transportation solutions while customers are without a vehicle.

Deliver and receive parts on-demand: Time is of the essence, and with on-demand delivery via Uber Direct, dealerships don't need to tie up their lifts waiting hours for parts to arrive or pull someone from the team to make a run. RedCap's Parts OnDemand product modernizes parts delivery without requiring additional trucks or personnel.

Optimize costs: Shuttles can be costly to run and maintain —$4,000 to $5,000 a month, according to RedCap research. With Shuttle OnDemand, dealerships will only pay for the rides and vouchers they use.

Increase revenue: According to RedCap, in 2024 dealerships are experiencing a 63% increase in customer spend when the customer is transported from the dealership to their home or work.

Operational process enhancement to Pickup & Delivery: Enhance your dealership's Pickup & Delivery processes by utilizing RedCap's Driver Return, powered by Uber for Business, functionality – a driver-app embedded workflow that supports one-way or no-loaner Pickup & Delivery experiences. This feature enables Pickup & Delivery drivers to request a ride from Uber directly within RedCap's DriverQ app, allowing the dealership to better utilize their available resources by eliminating chase drivers and the additional mileage, expense, and depreciation on dealership vehicles.

Control spending and simplify reimbursement: Dealership administrators have the option to set parameters around spend and usage, and service advisors can attach receipts to repair orders, which are often reimbursed by original equipment manufacturers for warrantied vehicles.

Leverage Uber's scale: Rides with Uber are available on-demand in all 50 U.S. states, providing greater coverage than alternatives.

Lower liability: Uber maintains automotive insurance with leading providers to help protect riders and drivers in the event of a covered accident.

Receive dedicated support: The team offers hands-on support for automotive dealerships that need help signing up or using the tool.

“Solera’s RedCap now brings the magic of Uber to thousands of dealerships across the country,” said Josh Butler, Head of Uber for Business US & Canada. “Customer service in this industry is paramount. A big part of that is helping people get out of the shop and on with their day — off to family, work, or appointments — as fast as possible. Uber for Business’ solutions add an additional layer of streamlined transportation and delivery tools for dealerships, and we’re excited to be expanding our footprint in this space.”

Dealerships and industry professionals are invited to explore these transformative transportation solutions. Visit getredcap.com to learn how Solera and Uber for Business are reshaping the future of automotive services.

RedCap by Solera

RedCap, the leading software platform within Solera’s Vehicle Solutions suite, enhances automotive service processes in dealerships nationwide. The dealership and OEM sector preferred suite includes the brands of RedCap, LoJack, DealerSocket, AutoPoint, Auto/Mate, Solera Titling, and GoldStar and boasts a comprehensive product and service line, encompassing CRM and DMS platforms and tools for managing operations, service centers, websites, marketing, titling, and inventory. Partnering means accessing a trusted industry leader committed to auto retail success. Our expert teams provide tailored recommendations and ongoing support to maximize business potential.

Solera is the global leader in vehicle lifecycle management software-as-a-service, data, and services. Through four lines of business – vehicle claims, vehicle repairs, vehicle solutions, and fleet solutions – Solera is home to many leading brands in the vehicle lifecycle ecosystem, including Identifix, Audatex, DealerSocket, Omnitracs, LoJack, Spireon, eDriving/Mentor, Explore, cap hpi, Autodata, and others. Solera empowers its customers to succeed in the digital age by providing them with a “one-stop shop” solution that streamlines operations, offers data-driven analytics, and enhances customer engagement, which Solera believes helps customers drive sales, promote customer retention, and improve profit margins. Solera serves over 280,000 global customers and partners in 120+ countries. For more information, visit www.solera.com.

About Uber for Business

Uber for Business brings the best of Uber to organizations around the globe with a seamless platform built to help them better support and engage those they employ and serve. With global scale, integrated solutions and exceptional service, Uber for Business empowers organizations to streamline business travel, reimagine employee wellbeing, and elevate the customer experience – all while enabling employees to effortlessly leverage the Uber they love and trust in their professional lives. Since launching in 2014, Uber for Business has scaled to 60+ countries and 10,000 cities, and helped 200,000 organizations bring flexibility and efficiency into their operations. For more, visit our website.