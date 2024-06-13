Phonak Announces Global Brand Ambassador, Olympian Aaron Small

STÄFA, Switzerland--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Phonak, a leading global provider of life-changing hearing solutions, proudly welcomes first-time Olympian Aaron Small as an official Global Brand Ambassador ahead of the Summer Olympic Games in Paris. Aaron is dedicated to raising public awareness about hearing health, overcoming the stigma associated with hearing loss, and highlighting the importance of hearing devices. Additionally, he aims to inspire others and instill self-confidence, encouraging them to pursue their dreams as he has pursued his.

“ It is an exciting time as the world prepares for competition this summer. Our partnership with Aaron highlights the convergence of hearing technology and sports, celebrating the values of perseverance, resiliency, and the pursuit of excellence that both worlds share,” said Oliver Frank, Vice President of Phonak Marketing. “ Aaron’s hearing challenges have added dimensions to his life both in and out of the water, showcasing his adaptability and strength. At Phonak, we create innovative and high-performance hearing solutions that push the boundaries of technology, just as Aaron exemplifies high performance in his sport. Together, with all of our advocates and ambassadors, we envision a world where everyone can live a life without limitations.”

Aaron Small, at the age of 22, has already made his mark in the world of sprint kayak. Hailing from Seattle, Washington, he has become a key figure in the U.S. kayak scene. With an impressive track record at the Pan American Games and winning gold at the Olympic Qualifiers this past April, Aaron has consistently demonstrated his dedication and skill in the sport. Alongside his race partner, Jonas Ecker, the Paris Olympics will be the first time in 20 years since the 2004 Summer Olympics in Athens that a U.S. men’s team boat has qualified to compete for the gold marking a significant achievement for the country in the sport.

“ Competing at the Olympics has been a dream of mine and I am beyond grateful for this opportunity to represent Team USA,” said Olympian Aaron Small. “ Teaming up with Phonak and sharing my hearing loss story with others has also been an amazing step in this incredible journey. With my waterproof Audéo Life Lumity, I’ve been able to train with them on the water and better interact with everyone in my community. Now as a hearing health ambassador, I’m excited to be able to educate others about the importance of hearing health and to encourage the dreams and ambitions of the younger generation despite any limitations they believe are in their way.”

This month, Aaron will head to the Olympic Training Center in Chula Vista, CA. In July, ahead of the Paris Olympics, Aaron and his race partner, Jonas, will compete in the 2024 ICF Canoe Sprint Junior and U23 World Championships.

