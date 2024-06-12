HarperDB Attracts Significant Growth Investment from Serent Capital

AUSTIN, Texas, & DENVER & SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--HarperDB, a leading distributed systems platform that combines database, caching, application, and streaming functions into a single technology to improve performance and lower cost for global backend services, has announced a significant growth investment from Serent Capital, a growth-focused private equity firm that invests in founder-led B2B SaaS and technology companies.

Founded in 2017, HarperDB is on a mission to help developers deliver high-performance backend services that are simple to build and scale. Since its inception, HarperDB has enabled enterprises to achieve savings of over 50%, with some customers experiencing up to a 90% reduction in infrastructure costs. In one notable use case, HarperDB increased API call speed by 250 times, reducing response times from 5 seconds to just 20 milliseconds. HarperDB is the only database solution that compresses the data layer, streaming systems, and API functions into one package, offering significant performance improvements for its customers.

"We are excited to partner with Serent in this next growth phase to enhance our offerings and empower more organizations to scale and innovate rapidly. We chose Serent for their hands-on operational engagement, deep understanding of the database market within the infrastructure software space, and their collaborative, trust-based partnership approach," said Stephen Goldberg, CEO and Co-Founder of HarperDB.

Kevin Frick, Partner at Serent Capital, commented, "We are delighted to partner with Stephen, Fred, Kyle and the entire HarperDB team to support the company as it scales. HarperDB has established itself at the forefront of innovation in database management and we were impressed by their vision for the future of the market and their ability to execute against that vision. We are excited to embark on this growth journey together."

Serent has a robust track record of backing over 60 founder-led B2B software businesses. This investment underscores Serent's commitment to supporting emerging companies and providing hands-on value to grow them into category leaders. By partnering with HarperDB, Serent is backing a leading IT infrastructure company with a focus on driving technological advancements to deliver outsized value to customers through innovation.

About HarperDB

HarperDB eliminates the complexity typically synonymous with distributed services by combining an ultra-fast document-style data store, in-memory cache, real-time message broker, and your application components into a single distributed technology. When clustered and geo-distributed, HarperDB nodes instantly synchronize data to deliver a horizontally scaled service fabric, ensuring low-latency in-region responses for clients worldwide. In addition to massive cost savings at scale, HarperDB’s REST, GraphQL, and real-time interfaces make light work of servicing frontend requirements. Install and manage on your hardware, or have us host your services with HarperDB Cloud. For questions, reach us at hello@harperdb.io.

About Serent Capital

Serent Capital is a growth-focused private equity firm investing in capital-efficient, B2B SaaS and technology companies. From its founding, Serent set out to build a distinctly different firm that prioritizes founders and their companies and provides true hands-on resources through its 25+ person Growth Team. Serent’s in-house Growth Team is equipped with a wide range of resources to help companies accelerate growth, including strategic and operational support to drive revenue generation, assistance in building a top-tier executive team, guidance for transformative M&A, and a community of 400+ founders and operating executives. With $5 billion of assets under management, the firm has partnered with over 60 founder-led, industry-changing companies and offer unparalleled hands-on operational support. Discover how Serent Capital is fueling the growth of innovative companies across a range of industries at www.serentcapital.com.