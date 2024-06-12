Charles River® and Octaura Launch Two-Way Interface for Simplified Syndicated Loan Trading

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Charles River Development, a State Street Company, today announced the launch of its two-way interface with Octaura LL Trading Co., LLC. The interface allows Charles River and Octaura customers to streamline their syndicated loan trading workflows, promoting greater efficiency and transparency.

Octaura offers an electronic syndicated loan trading solution that delivers trading protocols, real-time data and analytics on a single platform. Charles River’s Investment Management Solution provides a technology platform to help automate and simplify the investment process across asset classes, from portfolio management and risk analytics through trading and post-trade settlement, with integrated compliance and managed data throughout.

Through the two-way interface with Octaura, Charles River clients can submit orders from within Charles River IMS to the Octaura system and receive real-time updates via the Charles River FIX Network. This streamlined process is designed to eliminate cumbersome workflows and supports efficacious order placement and management.

“We are excited to leverage this enhanced interface between Charles River and Octaura in our trading process,” said Greg Shenkman, Head of Loan Trading, Shenkman Capital Management. “Trading syndicated loans has long been a manual and inefficient process, with the potential for errors and delays. This improved technology allows us to get best execution for our clients in a more effective way.”

“We are thrilled to collaborate with Charles River to deliver an effective trading experience that promotes faster execution and reduces end-to-end workflow complexity,” said Brian Bejile, Chief Executive Officer, Octaura. “We created Octaura to improve efficiency, liquidity and transparency by modernizing the way syndicated loans are traded. This integration with Charles River helps to deliver on that objective.”

“Electronic trading has never been more integral for asset managers operating in the syndicated loans space,” said Pradeep Mouli, Product Owner for Syndicated Loans and Private Credit, Charles River Development. “We are excited to partner with Octaura to bring real, transformative change to the loan market, which underscores our goal of empowering clients with comprehensive, real-time, and effective trading capabilities.”

About Octaura

Octaura is a leading provider of electronic trading, data, and analytics solutions for syndicated loans. Founded as an independent company in 2022, Octaura represents a significant milestone in the advancement of trade modernization for these markets through common operational criteria, automation across pre- and post-trade life cycles, improved ease in transactions and advanced data and analytics. To learn more, visit www.octaura.com.

About Charles River Development, A State Street Company

Investment and wealth managers, asset owners and insurers in over 30 countries rely on Charles River IMS to manage USD $59 Trillion in assets. Together with State Street’s middle and back office services, Charles River’s cloud-based front office technology forms the foundation of State Street Alpha®. Charles River IMS helps automate and simplify the investment process across asset classes, from portfolio management and risk analytics through trading and post-trade settlement, with integrated compliance and managed data throughout. Charles River for Private Markets helps solve complex data challenges for investors in private credit, real estate, private equity, and infrastructure. Charles River’s partner ecosystem enables clients to access the data, analytics, application and liquidity providers that support their product and asset class mix. With more than 135% increase in headcount over the last 5+ years, Charles River serves clients globally offering 24/7 support. To learn more visit www.crd.com.

*Statistics as of Q1 2024. Assets are inclusive of clients using the platform for purposes of secondary compliance

About State Street Corporation

State Street Corporation (NYSE: STT) is one of the world's leading providers of financial services to institutional investors including investment servicing, investment management and investment research and trading. With $43.9 trillion in assets under custody and/or administration and $4.3 trillion* in assets under management as of March 31, 2024, State Street operates globally in more than 100 geographic markets and employs approximately 46,000 worldwide. For more information, visit State Street's website at www.statestreet.com.

* Assets under management as of March 31, 2024 includes approximately $66 billion of assets with respect to SPDR® products for which State Street Global Advisors Funds Distributors, LLC (SSGA FD) acts solely as the marketing agent. SSGA FD and State Street Global Advisors are affiliated.

6679275.1.1.GBL