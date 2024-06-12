Boehringer Ingelheim & Trupanion Announce Exclusive Collaboration to Increase Access to Pet Care

SEATTLE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Trupanion, Inc. (Nasdaq: TRUP), the leading provider of medical insurance for cats and dogs in North America, and Boehringer Ingelheim, one of the largest innovators in animal disease prevention and treatment globally, today announced a strategic collaboration to provide pets and their families increased access to high-quality healthcare and enhanced disease treatment and protection.

Both companies have strong commitments to caring for pets throughout their lifetime. This collaboration will allow them to leverage their collective expertise and data to derive insights which will enable the early detection of risk factors for common conditions affecting pets. Ultimately, this will support earlier detection and better management of diseases. The two companies will work together on continuing veterinarian and consumer education, product extensions, promotions, peer-reviewed publications, and other efforts in support of pet healthcare.

“We are excited to work with Trupanion because they are so closely aligned with our mission of creating a world where pets and those who care for them thrive,” said Daniel Watkins, who leads the Boehringer Ingelheim Pet business. “Our dedication to driving industry-leading advancements in animal disease treatments and prevention is a perfect complement to Trupanion’s best-in-class product, which increases access to exceptional care and helps pet caregivers protect their beloved pets throughout their life. By working together, we will open new doors in the animal health industry for the veterinary community and pet owners alike.”

This collaboration means that when a pet is enrolled with Trupanion, their families will be able to opt in to receive dedicated information and support from Boehringer to help them manage their pet’s health in the best possible way. In addition, Boehringer will look to support Trupanion’s goal of ensuring all pets receive the best medical care possible through its vast veterinary relationships. Boehringer Ingelheim and Trupanion are both fully committed to supporting veterinarians, pets and their families through every step of their lifetime of care.

Trupanion's market-leading growth stems from the difference it brings to the industry and its solution for unexpected costs of care. As the only pet medical insurance provider able to pay veterinarians directly at checkout in seconds, Trupanion eliminates the need for pet parents to submit a claim and wait for reimbursement. This allows families and veterinary hospitals to focus on pursuing the best treatment options instead of financial hurdles. With unlimited payouts for life, unique lifetime pricing, and 24/7/365 live support, Trupanion provides families and their pets with support when they need it most and has proudly paid nearly $3 billion in veterinary invoices on behalf of its members. With inflation, human-quality medical advancements, and other factors spurring historic increases to the cost of veterinary care, the need for high-quality, comprehensive medical insurance for pets has never been greater.

“We're thrilled and humbled that Boehringer chose us as a partner. With this relationship, lifetime care meets lifetime coverage at a time when pet parents need us more than ever,” said Dr. Steve Weinrauch, BVMS, MRCVS, Chief Veterinary and Product Officer at Trupanion. “We couldn’t be more excited for the new ways we’ll be able to support pets, pet parents and the veterinary community through this collaboration moving forward.”

