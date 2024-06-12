Patriot Motors of Sturgeon Bay Partners with Mothers Against Drunk Driving During June

STURGEON BAY, Wis.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--On May 31, 2024, Patriot Motors of Sturgeon Bay and Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD) jointly hosted a press conference to introduce their collaboration for the month of June, as an integral part of the "Driving Change with MADD" program. The event was graced by representatives from MADD, the city of Sturgeon Bay, and the State of Wisconsin, who shared insights on the initiative's mission to promote "Driving Change."

Shawn Kohli, Owner of Patriot Motors, spoke about making a commitment to Driving Change and MADD. He said, “Patriot Motors of Sturgeon Bay will donate $50 to MADD for every new, used, or leased vehicle. We are the first dealership to partner with MADD and are so proud to support their efforts.”

Sturgeon Bay Mayor David J. Ward Ph.D., State Senator Andre Jacque, MADD CEO Stacey D. Stewart, CEO of MADD, MADD National Ambassador Sheila Lockwood, Shawn Kohli, Owner of Patriot Motors and Erin Payton, Director of Mission Operations for MADD, attended to celebrate the partnership and bring awareness of the danger to the community when drivers who are impaired get behind the wheel.

Mayor Ward, now in his sixth year, gave the opening remarks and discussed the growing issue of drunk and impaired driving in Sturgeon Bay and every other community in Wisconsin and across the USA. He pointed out, “Our 2023 police department report shows 59 arrests for driving while intoxicated. Seventeen were second offenses. This is a significant issue and threatens everyone. We are all grateful to Patriot Motors for its partnership and appreciate not only the investment they have made in Sturgeon Bay but also their initiative as a car dealership to bring awareness to drivers.”

Stewart thanked Patriot Motors and introduced MADD and its core mission. At the press conference, she shared statistics, including the fact that one person is killed by drunk driving every 39 minutes and that fatalities from drunk driving have increased about 30% since 2019. She spoke about MADD’s efforts to spread the word, that it is never safe to drive after drinking or consuming other impairing substances. “Bringing that message forward now is more important than ever,” Stewart said.

Mothers Against Drunk Driving is the largest non-profit organization operating in the United States that is working to end drunk driving, help fight drugged driving, support the victims of these violent crimes and prevent underage drinking.

For more information visit www.madd.org and www.patriotsturgeonbay.com