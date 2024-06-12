Brittain Resorts & Hotels Selects Affirm as Exclusive Pay Over Time Partner to Bring Hotel Guests a More Flexible Way to Book Accommodations

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Affirm (NASDAQ: AFRM), the payment network that empowers consumers and helps merchants drive growth, today announced a partnership with full-service hospitality management company Brittain Resorts & Hotels. Now, approved hotel guests can book accommodations at more than 15 hotels and resorts and pay over time with Affirm.

By selecting Affirm at checkout, approved guests can split the total cost of any purchase over $150 into monthly payments up to 18 months. They are shown the total cost of their purchase and will never pay more than they agree to upfront. Affirm never charges customers any late or hidden fees such as compounding or deferred interest. For example, a $1,000 purchase might cost $64.76/mo over 18 months at 20% APR.

“We’ve been pleasantly surprised by the initial response. Our Guests seem to like paying for their vacations over time and the overall spend per guest is greater when using Affirm. We plan to implement this option in our call center over the next couple of months,” said Brian Miller, VP of Sales at Brittain Resorts & Hotels.

“Hotel guests remain eager to pay over time for trips, and at Affirm we saw 35% growth year over year in travel and ticketing for the quarter ending March 31,” said Pat Suh, Affirm’s SVP of Revenue. “Partnering with Brittain Resorts & Hotels means guests now have a flexible payment option when booking accommodation that never charges any late or hidden fees.”

Brittain Resorts & Hotels joins 292,000 Affirm retail partners, including Amazon, Casper, Newegg, SeatGeek, Royal Caribbean, Priceline, American Airlines and more. Offering Affirm at checkout can drive overall sales, increase average order value, and increase customer repurchase rates.

About Affirm

Affirm’s mission is to deliver honest financial products that improve lives. By building a new kind of payment network — one based on trust, transparency and putting people first — we empower millions of consumers to spend and save responsibly, and give thousands of businesses the tools to fuel growth. Unlike most credit cards and other pay-over-time options, we show consumers exactly what they will pay up front, never increase that amount, and never charge any late or hidden fees. Follow Affirm on social media: LinkedIn | Instagram | Facebook | X.

About Brittain Resorts & Hotels

Brittain Resorts & Hotels is a full-service hospitality management company providing multi-layered expertise in all disciplines of hotel and resort operations. Since 1943, Brittain Resorts & Hotels has been enriching the lives of its team members, guests, partners, and the communities they serve by providing exceptional guest experiences, a supportive work environment, and superior returns. With over 4,000 rooms, suites, and condos in the portfolio, the company currently operates 20 hotels and resorts and 40+ restaurants & bars within the United States.

Payment options through Affirm are subject to eligibility, and are provided by these lending partners: affirm.com/lenders. CA residents: Loans by Affirm Loan Services, LLC are made or arranged pursuant to California Finance Lender license 60DBO-111681.

AFRM-F