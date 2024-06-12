25 Meat and Seafood Companies Enter the Queue for ReposiTrak’s Expanding Traceability Network

SALT LAKE CITY--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ReposiTrak (NYSE:TRAK), the world’s largest food traceability and regulatory compliance network, leveraging its established inventory management and out-of-stock reduction SaaS platform, is preparing to welcome 25 new meat and seafood companies into the queue for the ReposiTrak Traceability Network® (RTN). These new members will efficiently exchange intricate, FDA-required Key Data Elements (KDEs) for each Critical Tracking Event (CTE) in their supply chains, ensuring proactive compliance well before the January 2026 deadline.

The 25 meat and seafood companies joining the queue represent a diverse range of suppliers, each with unique strengths and specialties. Among them, a Florida-based company is a leading importer, exporter, manufacturer, and distributor of quality frozen seafood and meat products, serving both the U.S. and international markets. Another notable member is one of the world's leading vertically integrated protein companies, renowned for its commitment to sustainability and ethical practices. Additionally, an Illinois-based firm is recognized as one of the largest importers and producers of shrimp, mussels, lobsters, crab and finfish, setting high standards in the seafood industry.

“As our network grows, so does the list of foods being tracked. Some major retailers and wholesalers now require traceability for foods beyond the FDA’s Food Traceability List,” stated Randy Fields, chairman and CEO of ReposiTrak. “Our traceability solutions are designed to handle these demands seamlessly, ensuring all participants, whether retailers or suppliers, can meet their specific traceability requirements efficiently.”

The ReposiTrak Traceability Network requires no additional hardware or software and the ReposiTrak team assists in making the connections needed under the new regulation. Suppliers can connect to an unlimited number of trading partners and share data for a low, flat fee.

About ReposiTrak

