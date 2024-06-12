Logix Biosciences Enters into Agreement with Mayo Clinic to Advance Development of Therapeutics for Allergy Relief, Mutating Infectious Diseases and Antimicrobial Resistance

MONTEREY, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Logix Biosciences, a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of a pipeline of precision therapeutics and companion diagnostics for allergy relief, protection against infectious diseases, and antimicrobial resistance (AMR), today announced it has entered into a know-how agreement with Mayo Clinic.

The collaboration reflects Logix Biosciences’ strategic focus on applying precision medicines to develop targeted therapies to address unmet needs. This initiative will support the company’s broader drug development pipeline, which features an active ingredient derived from medical grade manuka honey, known for its demonstrated evidence of unique therapeutic, antibacterial, antiviral, antifungal, and angiogenic properties. The collaboration will seek to harness Logix Biosciences' expertise in biopharmaceutical development in conjunction with Mayo Clinic’s research infrastructure. The aim is to advance the clinical development of Logix’s novel ingredient into the lead drug candidate.

"This collaboration marks a significant milestone in our ongoing efforts to combat prevalent health issues and emerging global health threats,” said Logix Biosciences’ CEO, Gavin Gear. “Our unique drug development pipeline, featuring compounds derived from medical grade manuka honey, provides an opportunity to ultimately address a large, underserved patient population with our therapeutic innovation."

Research activities will commence immediately with initial preclinical work. Pending funding are clinical studies (following a pre-IND meeting, IND submission, and clearance) planned for later this year.

Logix Biosciences is a leader in developing biopharmaceutical solutions to improve global health. The company’s innovative drug development pipeline addresses significant unmet and underserved medical needs, including allergy relief, mutating infectious diseases, and bacterial resistance. Learn more at logixbiosciences.com.

[Mayo Clinic has a financial interest in the technology referenced in this press release. Mayo Clinic will use any revenue it receives to support its not-for-profit mission in patient care, education and research.]