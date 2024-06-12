Goodway Group & Vizio the Latest to Join Innovid’s Harmony Initiative to Optimize CTV Advertising

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Innovid (NYSE:CTV), an independent software platform for the creation, delivery, measurement, and optimization of advertising across connected TV (CTV), linear, and digital, today announced that Goodway Group and Vizio are the latest companies to lean into its Harmony initiative to optimize CTV advertising.

Launched in April, Innovid’s Harmony initiative brings together industry leaders to work collaboratively to optimize CTV at the infrastructure level to improve efficiency and ROI, enhance transparency and control, reduce carbon emissions, and provide better viewing experiences for consumers.

As part of the initiative, Innovid launched Harmony Direct to streamline the workflow for guaranteed, non-biddable CTV media to its purest form by removing all friction points, including additional technology hops, fees, and energy waste. Goodway Group and Vizio join Assembly, CMI Media Group, PMG, and Roku, as the first partners to use Harmony Direct.

Harmony Direct launch partners saw an average 8% increase in working media for agency partners. Publisher partners improved yield by up to 15%, which included average fill rates increasing from 90% to 100%. In 2024, across the total U.S. CTV market, this could represent more than $1 billion in immediate savings going back into the ecosystem.

Jay Friedman, CEO, Goodway Group

“As the CTV industry grows, we must work together to ensure that walls stay down, efficiencies are realized, and the TV experience remains relevant and accessible for all. We are committed to helping solve the challenges looming over CTV advertising today and are excited to be part of Innovid’s Harmony initiative to drive change for all.”

Zvika Netter, CEO & Co-Founder, Innovid

“We are encouraged that more forward-thinking industry leaders, including Goodway Group and Vizio, are leaning into Harmony to help address the complexities of the CTV ecosystem. As viewers and advertisers continue to move to streaming, we have an opportunity to come together to ensure the CTV marketplace avoids the pitfalls of digital’s past. We created the Harmony initiative and suite of products to solve for emerging complexities before they become too big to be undone. Harmony Direct was designed to remove waste from the guaranteed, non-biddable supply path and bring efficiencies to both the buy- and sell-sides. We applaud our partners for helping us make this a reality for the growing CTV marketplace.”

About Innovid

Innovid (NYSE:CTV) is an independent software platform for the creation, delivery, measurement, and optimization of advertising across connected TV (CTV), linear, and digital. Through a global infrastructure that enables cross-platform ad serving, data-driven creative, and measurement, Innovid offers its clients always-on intelligence to optimize advertising investment across channels, platforms, screens, and devices. Innovid is an independent platform that leads the market in converged TV innovation, through proprietary technology and exclusive partnerships designed to reimagine TV advertising. Headquartered in New York City, Innovid serves a global client base through offices across the Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. To learn more, visit https://www.innovid.com/ or follow us on LinkedIn or X.