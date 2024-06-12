WakeMed Selects Bamboo Health to Drive Improved Care Coordination for Patients

RALEIGH, N.C. & LOUISVILLE, Ky.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Bamboo Health, the leader in Real-Time Care Intelligence™, has teamed up with WakeMed, a nationally recognized 970-bed not-for-profit health care system founded and based in Raleigh, N.C., to enhance care collaboration and further improve patient care outcomes.

By integrating a suite of cohesive Bamboo Health solutions across WakeMed’s three full-service, acute care hospitals, eight emergency departments, and dozens of physician practices, the health system aims to foster tighter care collaboration with community providers and provide actionable insights during patient transitions—and across the entire continuum of care. The technology’s real-time point-of-care intelligence and clinical support tools will help to ensure seamless, high-quality care for WakeMed’s population of at-risk Medicaid, Medicare, commercially insured and uninsured patients, including those transitioning between WakeMed and other community providers.

Theresa Amerson, MD, FACP, Chief Medical Officer of Population Health at WakeMed, noted Bamboo Health’s focus on the patient’s full health journey as well as driving value through improved care outcomes and provider workflows that are streamlined via the company’s electronic health record (EHR)-agnostic platform.

“Bamboo Health’s network of acute and post-acute healthcare organizations across North Carolina and the country makes them a natural ally to help us better coordinate care for our patients no matter where they seek care,” said Dr. Amerson. “Now our care managers and providers will be alerted at the point of care about care events and community relationships that were previously invisible—those happening outside of WakeMed—so they can intervene to help patients before they end up in the emergency department, get them the right care once they’re here, and ensure they receive appropriate care after they leave. It also allows us to focus additional resources on patients that need the most support and, in the process, reduce time and burnout for our care teams.”

Key Features of WakeMed’s Improvements to Care Coordination

WakeMed will integrate a cohesive suite of Bamboo Health solutions within its clinical workflow for point-of-care decision support:

Real-time admission, discharge and transfer (ADT) e-notifications alerting providers of their patient’s status whether they are at a hospital, post-acute facility or present at the emergency department. Bamboo Health’s Pings solution draws ADT data across a national network of 2,500 hospitals, 8,000 post-acute facilities, 25,000 pharmacies, 32 health plans, 50 state governments and 1 million acute and ambulatory providers.

Quick identification of emerging rising risk patients to help organizations quickly intervene ahead of the claim to get patients the care they need for improved outcomes and cost savings.

Automated patient discharge summaries upon a patient’s discharge from a facility to improve communication during patient transitions, address common gaps in care like medication reconciliation, and improve the ability to access and share vital patient information across different healthcare settings.

Real-time analytics and a user-friendly interface for tracking key performance indicators, enabling providers to make informed decisions based on up-to-date data.

Real-time, relevant and clear patient history integrated at the point of care (Emergency Department (ED) and Inpatient), flagging high-risk patients and showing in- and out-of-network activity not found in the Electronic Medical Record (EMR) to optimize clinical decision-making.

WakeMed’s implementation of the Pings solution expands on its six-year participation in the North Carolina Healthcare Association’s (NCHA) program to share ADT data with Bamboo Health to enable providers to coordinate care when their patients receive care at WakeMed.

Bamboo Health is a strategic partner of NCHA, providing a care coordination and e-notification platform for its member hospitals and providers across the continuum of care. The platform enables NCHA members to better coordinate care and improve outcomes for shared patients and North Carolinians. Today, 102 hospitals and 786 post-acute facilities in North Carolina participate in this network to ensure they have the right information at the right time to provide the best care for patients. By implementing Pings now, WakeMed not only is sharing ADT notifications with the Bamboo Health network via NCHA, but also receiving real-time alerts from community partners in North Carolina and across the country.

“Care teams need real-time visibility into their patients’ health statuses. We’re excited to partner with WakeMed to alert their providers to pivotal care moments and the necessary patient information to drive improved outcomes,” said Jeff Smith, Chief Executive Officer at Bamboo Health.

For further information on how Bamboo Health’s care coordination suite can address healthcare’s most pressing challenges, please visit bamboohealth.com/category-care-coordination/.

About Bamboo Health

Bamboo Health, the leader in Real-Time Care Intelligence™, delivers actionable insights on a patient’s physical, behavioral and social health – empowering healthcare professionals to provide the right care at the right time for the right outcomes. Delivered through our Smart Signals™ network – the largest and most interoperable care collaboration community in the nation – our insights improve more than 1 billion patient encounters a year across more than 2,500 hospitals, 8,000 post-acute facilities, 25,000 pharmacies, 32 health plans, 50 state governments and 1 million acute and ambulatory providers. Connect with Bamboo Health on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook. Visit BambooHealth.com to learn more.

About WakeMed Health & Hospitals

Serving the community since 1961, WakeMed is a not-for-profit health care system founded and based in Raleigh, N.C. WakeMed exists to improve the health and well-being of our community by providing outstanding and compassionate care to all. WakeMed’s 970-bed system comprises a network of facilities throughout the Triangle area, including three full-service hospitals, eight emergency departments, a dedicated Children’s Hospital and Rehabilitation Hospital, two exceptional Trauma Centers—a Level I Trauma Center in Raleigh and a Level III Trauma Center in Cary, and more than 165 physician and physical therapy practice offices. WakeMed’s mission-driven team includes more than 11,400 employees, 1,200 volunteers and 1,300 affiliated physicians, along with the more than 800 physicians and advanced practice providers with WakeMed Physician Practices—all representing the best minds and the biggest hearts and the finest quality in health care and community health. For more information, visit www.wakemed.org or follow WakeMed on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and LinkedIn.

About the North Carolina Healthcare Association

Founded in 1918, North Carolina Healthcare Association (NCHA) is the united voice of the North Carolina healthcare community. Representing more than 135 hospitals, health systems, physician groups and other healthcare organizations, NCHA works with our members to improve the health of North Carolina communities by advocating for sound public policies and collaborative partnerships and by providing insights, services, support, and education to expand access to high quality, efficient, affordable, and integrated health care for all North Carolinians.