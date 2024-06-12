Waterise and Jordan Phosphates Mines Company Announce Partnership for Innovative Deep Sea Desalination Project in the Gulf of Aqaba

AMMAN, Jordan--(BUSINESS WIRE)--European Union – Jordan Business Forum-- Jordan Phosphates Mines Company (JPMC), one of the world’s largest phosphate producers, is pleased to announce a strategic partnership with Waterise, a pioneering Norwegian start-up specialising in deep sea environmentally friendly desalination. Together, they will embark on an ambitious deep sea desalination project in the Gulf of Aqaba to meet the increasing water demand at JPMC’s facilities. The two parties are currently working to secure the water off-take arrangements and other pertinent details before executing the definitive agreements.

This landmark collaboration aims to leverage Waterise’s state-of-the-art desalination solution to sustainably support JPMC's water needs, contributing to the company’s operational efficiency and environmental sustainability goals.

JPMC’s Chairman, H.E. Dr. Mohammed Thneibat, echoed this sentiment: "This partnership with Waterise aligns perfectly with our commitment to sustainable development and environmental stewardship. By utilising this innovative desalination solution we can ensure a consistent supply of water while minimising our ecological footprint. We look forward to seeing the positive impact this project will have on our operations and the surrounding community."

"We are thrilled to partner with JPMC on this groundbreaking project," said Niels Petter Wright, CEO of Waterise. "Our deep sea desalination solution based on world class oil and gas technology and marine operations represents a significant advancement in sustainable water production, and we are confident that it will provide a reliable and environmentally friendly local water supply for JPMC’s critical operations in the Gulf of Aqaba."

About JPMC

Jordan Phosphates Mines Company (JPMC) is a leading global supplier of phosphate rock and phosphate-based fertilisers. Established in 1949, JPMC has played a crucial role in the development of Jordan’s mining industry and continues to drive innovation and sustainability in the sector. With a commitment to environmental responsibility, JPMC is dedicated to enhancing the agricultural productivity and sustainability of its global customer base.

For more information, please visit www.jpmc.com.jo.

About Waterise

Waterise is a Norwegian start-up at the forefront of desalination innovation. The company has developed a revolutionary deep sea desalination solution combining proven oil and gas technologies, marine operations and reverse osmosis membranes, that offers a sustainable and efficient approach to addressing global water scarcity. Waterise’s mission is to provide fresh water in an environmentally friendly manner, supporting communities and industries around the world.

For more information, please visit www.waterise.com.