nLIGHT and EOS Form Joint Strategic Cooperation to Usher in a New Era of Additive Manufacturing Laser Technology

CAMAS, Wash. & KRAILLING, Germany--(BUSINESS WIRE)--nLIGHT, Inc. (Nasdaq: LASR), a leading provider of high-power semiconductor and fiber lasers, and EOS, a global leader of additive manufacturing (AM) technologies, today announced an executed Letter of Intent (LOI) to pursue a joint strategic technology cooperation, making nLIGHT’s beam shaping lasers available in EOS’ metal AM systems.

The cooperation between nLIGHT and EOS includes the implementation of a series of complementary laser-based technologies to optimize the AM light engine for robust industrial 3D printing production. nLIGHT and EOS plan to make beam shaping and light engine optimization capabilities available digitally, enabling customers to access different beam profiles via EOS software to activate higher productivity printing. AMCM, an EOS Group company focused on customized AM solutions, has already made the programmable AFX laser available in its metal AM systems. The LOI between nLIGHT and EOS represents an evolution of this relationship.

nLIGHT’s programmable AFX laser offers seven different beam profiles in a single laser, ranging from an 85 micron spot size for maximum precision contours, to a 210 micron ring profile for faster printing, improved process stability and reduced soot and spatter. nLIGHT AFX lasers deliver printing speeds up to three times faster for 316L steel and aluminum compared to a standard 400W process.

“EOS is an industry leader in additive manufacturing, and nLIGHT is proud to partner with a company that shares our vision for bringing significant improvements to the additive manufacturing landscape,” said Scott Keeney, CEO of nLIGHT. “The teams and technologies at nLIGHT and EOS are highly complementary; we are excited to build on the early success with AMCM to integrate our laser technologies into the wider EOS portfolio.”

“We are always researching industry leading technologies to advance the industrialization of additive manufacturing to meet the emerging application demands and exceed customer expectations,” said Marie Langer, CEO of EOS. “The flexibility and performance gains of nLIGHT’s beam shaping and laser technologies gives us an unprecedented advancement in metal AM systems and will allow our customers to unleash a new level of productivity.”

nLIGHT and EOS plan to make the AFX-enabled machines available to customers in late-2024.

About nLIGHT

nLIGHT, Inc. is a leading provider of high-power semiconductor and fiber lasers for industrial, microfabrication, aerospace and defense applications. Our lasers are changing not only the way things are made but also the things that can be made. Headquartered in Camas, Washington, nLIGHT employs over 900 people with operations in the U.S., China, Finland, Korea, Austria and Italy. For more information, please visit www.nlight.net.

About EOS

EOS provides responsible manufacturing solutions via industrial 3D printing technologies to organizations around the world. Since 1989, EOS has shaped the future of manufacturing by enabling its customers to innovate and differentiate through expert guidance, technology and services, leveraging its end-to-end additive manufacturing (AM) industry partnerships. From strategy to education to production, EOS is the leading global partner for both metal and polymer AM solutions, accelerating time-to-market for its customers through high-quality production efficiencies and sustainable solutions.

