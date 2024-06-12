Rite Aid Expands Partnership with Instacart to Offer EBT SNAP Online Payment Option from more than 1,400 Locations

PHILADELPHIA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Rite Aid (OTC: RADCQ) today announced its expanded partnership with Instacart (NASDAQ: CART), the leading grocery technology company in North America, allowing use of an Electronic Benefits Transfer (EBT) card for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) as an online payment option for eligible items on its Instacart digital storefront. Available from over 1,400 Rite Aid and Bartell Drugs locations nationwide, this new online payment option provides seamless access to essential items Rite Aid customers need to enhance their well-being, while offering additional convenience to communities with SNAP benefits through same-day delivery.

“Our stores are a trusted retail destination for a wide selection of health and wellness products that meet our shoppers’ needs and fit within their budgets,” said Jeanniey Walden, Senior Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer at Rite Aid. “By offering this new payment option through Instacart, we are continuing our efforts to provide a flexible and convenient shopping experience for all customers. Broadening access to pantry staples and groceries connects our customers to the critical items they need, helping more families achieve whole health.”

“Instacart is committed to offering SNAP beneficiaries the best selection and choice through our marketplace. Today, we reach 96% of SNAP households in all 50 states and Washington D.C., providing online SNAP acceptance and access to essential items, with affordable and convenient delivery,” said Sarah Mastrorocco, Vice President and General Manager of Health at Instacart. “As we expand with trusted retailers like Rite Aid, we’re enhancing our online selection to ensure everyday essentials are easily accessible to everyone in our communities.”

Where available, SNAP participants can shop eligible products through the Rite Aid and Bartell Drugs digital storefront on Instacart and choose convenient delivery options tailored to suit their lifestyle. An EBT SNAP card can be used in the payment method section of the app, and at checkout, customers can select how much of their SNAP benefit they would like to apply to their order. EBT SNAP cards can also be used in-store at select Rite Aid and Bartell Drugs locations.

