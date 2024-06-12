CalPERS Partners with Included Health to Bring All-in-One Healthcare Service to Members in California and Beyond

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Included Health, a new kind of healthcare company delivering virtual care and navigation for millions of people nationwide, has been selected by the California Public Employees' Retirement System (CalPERS), the nation’s largest nonfederal purchaser of public employee health benefits, to provide their members2 with virtual care, navigation services, and population health management.

Beginning on January 1, 2025, CalPERS members enrolled in the fund's Preferred Provider Organization (PPO) benefit plans will have access to Included Health’s all-in-one, personalized healthcare service, spanning:

Clinical expertise. Treatment decision support and expert advice from Included Health's on-staff, multidisciplinary clinical team and network of 4,000-plus specialists and subspecialists.

Treatment decision support and expert advice from Included Health's on-staff, multidisciplinary clinical team and network of 4,000-plus specialists and subspecialists. Quality care access. Virtual care that addresses preventive, primary, acute, and behavioral health, with referrals across Blue Shield of California's network to ensure members see high-quality, in-network providers, personalized to their needs and preferences.

Virtual care that addresses preventive, primary, acute, and behavioral health, with referrals across Blue Shield of California's network to ensure members see high-quality, in-network providers, personalized to their needs and preferences. 24/7 system-wide support. Guidance, answers, and advocacy for clinical, financial, and administrative member issues.

Guidance, answers, and advocacy for clinical, financial, and administrative member issues. Population health management. Personalized outreach and care management programs for members with complex and chronic health needs.

This partnership, aimed at improving healthcare access, quality, affordability, and equity, builds on a shared vision that comprehensive healthcare support — led by clinical expertise, data-driven, AI-powered, longitudinal, and integrated across all care settings — can optimize people’s understanding and utilization of their healthcare benefits, leading to more engagement, better outcomes, and lower costs.

“Working with CalPERS and alongside Blue Shield of California, we’re ready to transform the healthcare experience for CalPERS members by engaging them proactively and longitudinally — before and during high-risk and high-impact moments,” said Owen Tripp, CEO of Included Health. “As we introduce and scale a modern approach to personalized healthcare access and support, our commitment is to serve CalPERS members holistically, always getting them to high-quality experts — across our platform and in person — while enveloping them with ongoing engagement to drive better health at much lower costs.”

With a proven track record of managing population health and virtual care programs for large, diverse populations nationwide, Included Health will enable quality care access and coordination across virtual and in-person settings with a commitment to improve health outcomes and reduce the total cost of care.

“After doing an extensive national review, we are thrilled to be partnering with Included Health, which is truly best-in-class in helping people navigate a complex health care system and providing consumer centered support for people that need help the most,” said Don Moulds, Chief Health Director of CalPERS.

CalPERS members will be supported by Included Health’s dedicated care team, experienced in everything from administrative tasks such as navigating benefit questions and troubleshooting billing issues to proactively supporting a member’s complex and acute clinical needs. CalPERS members will also benefit from Included Health’s unique and integrated primary care and mental health services, in addition to comprehensive support for chronic and complex conditions and diagnosis and other intensive health needs.

To learn more about Included Health's services and capabilities, visit includedhealth.com.

About Included Health

Included Health is a new kind of healthcare company. We combine people and technology to guide and deliver care differently. Working with employers and health plans nationwide, we provide millions of people with a healthcare experience that is more personalized, accessible, equitable, affordable, and cohesive. With us, it’s all included; care and support online, around the corner, and in the home for everyday and urgent needs including primary, specialty, and behavioral healthcare. Our model is designed to treat people better. Learn more at includedhealth.com.

Statements in this press release that describe Included Health's business strategy, outlook, objectives, plans, intentions or goals are forward-looking statements, subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those presented.

1 Preferred Provider Organization

2 who are enrolled in its PPO health plan