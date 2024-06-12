Colombia’s Premier Prefab Concrete Manufacturer Unlocks 8,800 Growth Opportunities with SugarCRM AI-Powered Sales Automation

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SugarCRM, provider of the award-winning intelligence-driven sales automation platform, today announced that Kreato, a leading Colombian prefabricated concrete manufacturer, is achieving breakthrough sales success with Sugar Sell, SugarCRM’s flagship sales automation solution. The company has uncovered over 8,800 new sales opportunities, while revolutionizing its sales processes and driving business growth.

Kreato specializes in the development and manufacturing of unique prefabricated concrete products that mimic nature. The company’s products enhance the aesthetic appeal and functionality of urban parks and tourist attractions across Colombia, including Bogotá's Movistar Arena, the Salt Park of Zipaquirá, and the Colombo French School in La Calera.

Sugar Sell empowers Kreato to develop close, lasting relationships with customers, including some of Colombia’s biggest names in construction such as Constructora Bolívar, Constructora Colpatria, and Amarilo. Kreato enlisted the CRM expertise of Sugar partner SASA to implement Sugar Sell to meet its business and industry needs.

With Sugar, Kreato now has intelligent account management. With over 700 active customers daily, Kreato relies on Sugar to manage customer data and interactions, empowering its sales teams with valuable sales insights key to building stronger relationships and delivering personalized experiences.

Predictive analytics capabilities enable the company to measure sales performance, identify key opportunities, and make data-driven decisions to drive business growth and success. Additionally, Sugar Sell’s user-friendly interface streamlines Kreato’s sales process, allowing sales representatives to manage leads, monitor opportunities, and track sales outcomes efficiently and accurately.

“Sugar has provided invaluable support to Kreato to transform our sales processes and achieve our business objectives to build customers for life and ensure no opportunity is missed,” said Sandra Ramírez, Commercial Coordinator at Kreato.

“With Sugar, we now have a centralized sales automation tool that integrates our CRM data with our marketing automation platform and ERP system. This allows us to synchronize data across systems, automate data entry, and significantly streamline processes. Moreover, critical information is never lost. With Sugar, we have identified over 8,800 new opportunities and with intelligent account management through comprehensive insights into our business and customers,” added Ramírez.

“Sugar Sell has made lost sales opportunities a thing of the past by unlocking vital sales insights, such as purchasing behavior,” said Paul Farrell, SugarCRM’s Chief Product Officer. “Leveraging Sugar Sell and Sugar’s industry focus in manufacturing and construction, Kreato has transformed its sales strategies, unlocked growth opportunities, and elevated customer engagement for long-term success”

