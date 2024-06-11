Offerpad Brings Cash Offers to More Sellers Through a New Integration with Realtor.com®

Offerpad is extending its reach to a larger audience of potential sellers through an integration with Realtor.com®. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Offerpad is extending its reach to a larger audience of potential sellers through an integration with Realtor.com®. (Graphic: Business Wire)

CHANDLER, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Offerpad Solutions Inc. (“Offerpad”) (NYSE: OPAD), a leading tech-driven platform for residential real estate, today announced a new integration with Realtor.com® to provide cash offers to more sellers. Through this integration, Offerpad will extend its reach to a larger audience of potential sellers, offering them an efficient and seamless selling experience.

“The integration with Offerpad is a natural fit for Realtor.com® as we continue to innovate to meet the needs of home sellers in a dynamic market environment,” said Blake Elmquist, Vice President, Seller Category Management at Realtor.com®. “This will also complement our RealChoice® Selling experience, which provides consumers selling options, and enables them to compare listing agents to find a trusted expert.”

For Realtor.com® users, selling a home through Offerpad is a simple, transparent process designed with the seller in mind. It begins when a homeowner visits Realtor.com®, enters their home address and selects the cash offer option. After completing a brief request form, the seller receives an instant estimated cash offer. Once the offer is accepted, the seller can unlock exclusive Offerpad benefits, such as the flexibility to choose their ideal closing date and the convenience of a free local move.

“The integration with Realtor.com® allows users and interested sellers looking for a cash offer option to leverage our capabilities and benefits to help them in their home selling process,” said Offerpad Spokesperson Cortney Read.

*Offerpad Cash Offers are available in select markets nationwide.

About Offerpad

Offerpad, dedicated to simplifying the process of buying and selling homes, is a publicly traded company committed to providing comprehensive solutions that removes the friction from real estate. Our advanced real estate platform offers a range of services, from consumer cash offers to B2B renovation solutions and industry partnership programs, all tailored to meet the unique needs of our clients. Since 2015, we've leveraged local expertise in residential real estate alongside proprietary technology to guide homeowners at every step. Learn more at www.offerpad.com.

#OPAD_IR