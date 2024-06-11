Conti Federal Awarded $19.9M Task Order Contract to Cleanup Salford Quarry Superfund Site

HARLEYSVILLE, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Conti Federal Services, a leading federal construction and engineering firm specializing in environmental remediation, has been awarded a task order contract in the amount of $19,898,390 for remedial action of Salford Quarry in Montgomery County, Pennsylvania.

The task order was awarded by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Region 3 under the Remediation Action Framework (RAF) Remediation Environmental Services (RES) multiple award contract and will address contaminated waste and soil at Operable Unit (OU) 1 on the three-acre site.

The site has been the site for dumping waste for close to 70 years. During the 1950s, a waste disposal business used the quarry as a dump for industrial, commercial, and residential waste as well as fly ash cinders from a coal-fired power plant. From the 1960s to 1980s, a tile manufacturer used the quarry to dispose of glaze wash-up sludge, fired and unfired scrap tiles, as well as settling pond sediment.

“This contract will allow us to demonstrate our unwavering commitment to environmental restoration and public health,” expressed Laura Tobin, Vice President of Environmental Remediation for Conti Federal. “Our team is dedicated to employing state-of-the-art technology to ensure the site is restored, benefitting both the community and the environment for generations to come.”

The expected completion date for this project is May 2026.

Conti Federal has extensive experience in Superfund cleanup activities in the northeastern United States. Currently, the company is cleaning up the Burnt Fly Bog Superfund Site in Monmouth, New Jersey and was recently awarded a task order contract for remedial action at the Unimatic Manufacturing Superfund Site in Fairfield, New Jersey.

About Conti Federal Services

Conti Federal Services is a leading global construction and engineering company with roots dating back to 1906. The company has delivered some of the most demanding projects for the U.S. federal government, specializing in military and secure construction, critical infrastructure, environmental remediation, and disaster response and recovery. Conti Federal is dedicated to ensuring clients meet mission success while committing to its core values of safety, integrity, and compliance. To learn more, visit www.contifederal.com.